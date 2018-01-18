  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 18 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lessons to be learned for Irish rugby from Grobler case

‘From a values point of view, is it the right thing?’ And we need to have that discussion.’

By Sean Farrell Thursday 18 Jan 2018, 10:14 AM
11 hours ago 5,502 Views 59 Comments
http://the42.ie/3803156

THE GERBRANDT GROBLER case is one that looks unlikely to be repeated in future in Ireland.

IRFU chief executive Philip Browne left some room to manoeuvre yesterday, as he signalled there would be a review of the policies – or lack of a policy –  over what might constitute a deal-breaker when a province presents a target for recruitment in future.

Much of Browne’s time, where he was present to announce the extension of the naming rights deal on the Aviva Stadium, was spent highlighting the extensive work being done to ensure Irish rugby is clean and the IRFU duly provided a copy of their latest doping report (available here).

doping report Page 3 and 4 of the IRFU's doping report for last season.

The commendably proactive internal processes have not been in question in this instance though, the issue is that a player’s history of doping did not set off any red flags as the IRFU and Munster went searching for a second row to replace Donnacha Ryan.

“If you were to ask me: ‘do we have a specific policy, for that specific set of circumstances?’ The answer is no we don’t,” said Browne yesterday, later adding:

“If you’re asking me: ‘would we consider putting a policy in place to deal with that particular set of circumstances, I think we’ll consider it. Because it’s obviously an issue. And to be fair, you’ve raised the question: ‘from a values point of view, is it the right thing?’ And we need to have that discussion, and we will have it.”

That’s as close to an admission of regret or wrongdoing as you can hope for from the interested parties. Munster and the union have defended the decision to bring an admitted doper onto the payroll. The southern province yesterday evening responded to an open list of questions from Off The Ball around the recruitment of Grobler – which was led by Rassie Erasmus and sanctioned by all the relevant parties.

av Browne and John Delaney at the Aviva Stadium yesterday.

You can read the full list of questions and answers here. The responses made to the Newstalk sports show highlight that the player’s history of anabolic steroid use was made clear and the need for “an eligible world-class player with the required skill-set for top flight rugby” simply trumped any concerns arising after a two-year ban.

Rather than view the lock’s presence as a bad example, Munster’s stance is that a now repentant Grobler is a cautionary tale to their players and academy prospects about how  quickly careers can be thrown away if a doping short-cut is taken.

“There are no mixed messages internally,” Munster say, “as an organisation Munster Rugby’s stance on doping is in line with Irish Rugby and World Rugby and we support, and action, all efforts in ensuring and promoting a drug-free sport.

All agree, including the player himself, that what he did in 2014 was wrong.  Gerbrandt is an example to others, in particular our younger players, as to why you should not dope in sport – he nearly threw away his career because of a bad decision he made. Gerbrandt’s experience is a deterrent to any young player in our system.

“Munster Rugby have fantastic support staff in place for players who come through our development system and they are in place to educate players on supplement use and our food-first approach.”

The Grobler case looks set to help Irish rugby build on its strong preventative measures in place, and add clear strong guidelines on how they will react the next time a player with a history of doping becomes available.

Policy for proven dopers to be reviewed after Grobler signing – IRFU chief Browne

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (59)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'In training all my shots were going in!' - Long relieved 325-day goal drought is behind him
'In training all my shots were going in!' - Long relieved 325-day goal drought is behind him
Liverpool reject Sturridge offer, Real target attacking trio and all today's transfer gossip
Watch: The controversial VAR decision that left Chelsea boss Antonio Conte fuming
FOOTBALL
'Disgraceful' PSG fans criticised after Neymar boos
'Disgraceful' PSG fans criticised after Neymar boos
Fan in 'serious condition' following stabbing before Atletico-Sevilla clash
Liverpool loan young Serbian international Grujic to Cardiff
BOXING
Frampton admits to 'a wee bit of fear factor' as he gears up for make-or-break clash with Donaire
Frampton admits to 'a wee bit of fear factor' as he gears up for make-or-break clash with Donaire
Three thrilling all-Irish fights confirmed for Frampton-Donaire card in Belfast
'If I'm not clean, you'll find out this fight. If I haven't been clean, you'll see me struggle vs Parker'
MARTIN O'NEILL
'Get him capped' - Ex-Ireland midfielder feels time is right to call up West Ham teenager Rice
'Get him capped' - Ex-Ireland midfielder feels time is right to call up West Ham teenager Rice
Delaney: 'If Martin wanted to manage Stoke or other clubs, he could have done so by now'
Martin O'Neill says FAI contract situation 'resolved' as he begins preparation for Euro qualifying
SIX NATIONS
'You read the papers and we might as well not turn up': Jones laughs off England's injury crisis
'You read the papers and we might as well not turn up': Jones laughs off England's injury crisis
Bath back row Mercer one of eight uncapped players in Eddie Jones' England squad
Joey jumps in, surprise omissions and more talking points as Ireland name Six Nations squad

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie