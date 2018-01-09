  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 9 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Grobler back in Munster training as Cloete continues RTP protocols

Billy Holland also needs to complete the protocols if he is to face Racing this weekend.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 9 Jan 2018, 1:52 PM
6 hours ago 4,913 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3788322

MUNSTER WILL WELCOME South African second row Gerbrandt Grobler back to full training this week ahead of Sunday’s Champions Cup clash with Racing 92 in the U Arena in Paris.

Gerbrandt Grobler Grobler is back in Munster training this week. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Openside flanker Chris Cloete is still following return-to-play protocols after suffering a head injury in the New Year’s Day defeat to Ulster, with second row Billy Holland in the same boat.

Munster are hopeful that both players will complete the latter stages of the protocols in the coming days and therefore be available for selection for this weekend’s crucial European tie.

Grobler joined Munster from Racing 92 last summer but was forced to undergo surgery in September after suffering an ankle injury in the pre-season tie against Worcester Warriors.

It remains to be seen if Munster boss Johann van Graan is willing to pitch 25-year-old Grobler in for his debut in such an important European game and following a long-term injury, but his return to fitness boosts their options in the second row.

The province were also happy to report that Conor Oliver, Chris Farrell and Rhys Marshall all came through their returns from injury against Connacht last weekend unscathed and will be fit again to face Racing.

Tyler Bleyendaal [neck], Jaco Taute [knee], Tommy O’Donnell [shoulder], Calvin Nash [hip] and Niall Scannell [ribs] remain out injured.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

[embed id="embed_1"]

Ringrose a doubt for Ireland’s Six Nations campaign after undergoing ankle surgery

Further off-field disruption for Munster as another coach set for South Africa move

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Mourinho said serious words and used serious words. I won't forget this'
'Mourinho said serious words and used serious words. I won't forget this'
Liverpool urged to sign PSG midfielder as Coutinho replacement
Liverpool target Lemar could leave Monaco in January
FOOTBALL
Golden footage of 12-year-old Katie Taylor putting in a crunching tackle emerges
Golden footage of 12-year-old Katie Taylor putting in a crunching tackle emerges
Coach Unai Emery calls for unity after PSG stars axed
Marcelo: 'Sad' Real Madrid are 'f***ing sunk'
LIVERPOOL
Sanchez to forgo Â£25m signing-on fee to complete City deal, Liverpool eye Barca star and all today's transfer gossip
Sanchez to forgo £25m signing-on fee to complete City deal, Liverpool eye Barca star and all today's transfer gossip
Martin O'Neill to Stoke, Griezmann's Man United wage demands and all today's transfer gossip
Coutinho 'had everything' at just 18 years old
MANCHESTER UNITED
Ibrahimovic in Swedish media 'latent racism' claim
Ibrahimovic in Swedish media 'latent racism' claim
Usain Bolt secures trial with Borussia Dortmund
'I will never be banned for match-fixing': A riled Mourinho furiously hits back at Antonio Conte
BARCELONA
Coutinho's Barcelona career delayed by thigh injury as he signs five-and-a-half year deal
Coutinho's Barcelona career delayed by thigh injury as he signs five-and-a-half year deal
Klopp hails Coutinho's professionalism after he was denied 'dream' Barca move in summer
Lionel Messi can quit Barca, if Catalonia leaves Spain - reports

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie