Grobler back in Munster training as Cloete continues RTP protocols

MUNSTER WILL WELCOME South African second row Gerbrandt Grobler back to full training this week ahead of Sunday’s Champions Cup clash with Racing 92 in the U Arena in Paris.

Grobler is back in Munster training this week. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Openside flanker Chris Cloete is still following return-to-play protocols after suffering a head injury in the New Year’s Day defeat to Ulster, with second row Billy Holland in the same boat.

Munster are hopeful that both players will complete the latter stages of the protocols in the coming days and therefore be available for selection for this weekend’s crucial European tie.

Grobler joined Munster from Racing 92 last summer but was forced to undergo surgery in September after suffering an ankle injury in the pre-season tie against Worcester Warriors.

It remains to be seen if Munster boss Johann van Graan is willing to pitch 25-year-old Grobler in for his debut in such an important European game and following a long-term injury, but his return to fitness boosts their options in the second row.

The province were also happy to report that Conor Oliver, Chris Farrell and Rhys Marshall all came through their returns from injury against Connacht last weekend unscathed and will be fit again to face Racing.

Tyler Bleyendaal [neck], Jaco Taute [knee], Tommy O’Donnell [shoulder], Calvin Nash [hip] and Niall Scannell [ribs] remain out injured.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):



[embed id="embed_1"]