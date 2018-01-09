  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Ringrose a doubt for Ireland's Six Nations campaign after undergoing ankle surgery

The centre is only just back from a long-term layoff following shoulder surgery.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 9 Jan 2018, 2:41 PM
5 hours ago 9,626 Views 30 Comments
Ringrose limped out of Leinster's victory over Ulster on Saturday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ringrose limped out of Leinster's victory over Ulster on Saturday.
Ringrose limped out of Leinster's victory over Ulster on Saturday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

GARRY RINGROSE WILL miss Leinster’s final two Champions Cup pool games, and is in a race to be fit to play some part in Ireland’s Six Nations campaign, after undergoing ankle surgery yesterday.

The 22-year-old centre suffered syndesmosis disruption of the ankle during the second half of the province’s Guinness Pro14 victory over Ulster on Saturday, and now faces another period on the sidelines.

Ringrose, who is only just back from a five-month layoff following shoulder surgery in the summer, sustained the same injury which has also ruled Isa Nacewa, Josh van der Flier, Dan Leavy and Barry Daly out at different stages already this season.

The Ireland international had played four games since making his comeback against Treviso in November but suffered the cruel blow when he twisted his ankle and landed awkwardly in a tackle in the recent inter-pro at the RDS.

While he’ll definitely miss Leinster’s European games against Glasgow Warriors and Montpellier over the next two weekends, Ringrose will be out of contention again when Ireland open their Six Nations against France in Paris on 3 February.

Leinster say he is looking at a recovery period of between five and six weeks — although Daly missed nine weeks with the same injury — meaning Ringrose will be struggling to be back in time for the home games against Italy and Wales [10 and 24 February].

There was slightly more encouraging news on the fitness of Tadhg Furlong who was withdrawn for a Head Injury Assessment at half-time of Saturday’s game, but an elbow problem he picked up against the northern province will be assessed later in the week.

Joe Schmidt was left sweating over Furlong’s fitness when he stayed down holding his arm during the first half on Saturday and although he continued until the interval, the prop has been treated for a hyper extension of his left elbow.

James Tracy, meanwhile, suffered a dislocated elbow against Ulster and will see a specialist later in the week, while Adam Byrne’s comeback from injury has suffered a setback after his knee flared up.

Sean O’Brien is also now unlikely to be fit in time for Sunday’s visit of Glasgow [KO 1pm, Sky Sports] as he continues to manage hip soreness.

On a positive note, Rory O’Loughlin, Dan Leavy and Richardt Strauss are due back in training this week and are expected to be available for selection for this weekend.

Joey Carbery has returned to full contact training and James Ryan (ankle) continues to rehab while there was no update issues on Rhys Ruddock (hamstring), James Heaslip (lower back) and Tom Daly (knee).

– First published 13.01, 9 January

Further off-field disruption for Munster as another coach set for South Africa move

80-minute man McCartney intent on pushing Connacht back to best form after dip in Munster

About the author:

The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
'Mourinho said serious words and used serious words. I won't forget this'
Liverpool urged to sign PSG midfielder as Coutinho replacement
Liverpool target Lemar could leave Monaco in January
Golden footage of 12-year-old Katie Taylor putting in a crunching tackle emerges
Coach Unai Emery calls for unity after PSG stars axed
Marcelo: 'Sad' Real Madrid are 'f***ing sunk'
Sanchez to forgo Â£25m signing-on fee to complete City deal, Liverpool eye Barca star and all today's transfer gossip
Martin O'Neill to Stoke, Griezmann's Man United wage demands and all today's transfer gossip
Coutinho 'had everything' at just 18 years old
Ibrahimovic in Swedish media 'latent racism' claim
Usain Bolt secures trial with Borussia Dortmund
'I will never be banned for match-fixing': A riled Mourinho furiously hits back at Antonio Conte
Coutinho's Barcelona career delayed by thigh injury as he signs five-and-a-half year deal
Klopp hails Coutinho's professionalism after he was denied 'dream' Barca move in summer
Lionel Messi can quit Barca, if Catalonia leaves Spain - reports

