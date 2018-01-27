  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 27 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Concussed Patriots TE Gronkowski misses Friday practice

Patriots star Rob Gronkowski would have missed the Super Bowl if it was played on Sunday.

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Jan 2018, 9:51 AM
28 minutes ago 453 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3819861
Big hit: Rob Gronkowski.
Big hit: Rob Gronkowski.
Big hit: Rob Gronkowski.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS tight end Rob Gronkowski missed Friday’s practice as he continues to recover from a concussion sustained in the AFC championship.

He would not have been able to play Sunday had there been a game.

Gronkowski has been listed each of the last three days on New England’s injury report.

Wednesday was the first time New England publicly acknowledged Gronkowski was in the league’s concussion protocol. Also in the concussion protocol is rookie defensive lineman Deatrich Wise.

Gronkowski, 28, suffered the injury during New England’s 24-20 victory over the Jaguars when he took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jacksonville safety Barry Church and was visibly shaken getting off the field.

Source: RSHighlights/YouTube

When asked about Gronkowski’s status Wednesday, coach Bill Belichick would not detail the extent of his tight end’s injury.

“We’ll put it right on the injury report and that’s what we’re going to do, just like everybody else does,” Belichick told reporters in a press conference.

“We’ll make sure you’re first on the list, too. I don’t want to hold anything back here. We’ll get that out there right away. That’s all we can do.”

The Patriots meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII tomorrow week.

The first trailer for Bill Simmons’ new ‘Andre the Giant’ documentary is here

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Former Liverpool striker rediscovering 'love and hunger' for football in Sligo
Former Liverpool striker rediscovering 'love and hunger' for football in Sligo
West Ham complete loan capture of Euro 2016-winning midfielder from Inter
No change on Sturridge future, but Ings will stay - Klopp
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
Sanchez impresses on debut as Man United put four goals past Yeovil Town in the FA Cup
Sanchez impresses on debut as Man United put four goals past Yeovil Town in the FA Cup
He'd 'rather work on a farm' than at Arsenal or Barca, but Pochettino is open to Madrid switch
Sanchez had one-and-a-half feet in Manchester City - Mourinho
MANCHESTER UNITED
As It Happened: Yeovil Town v Man United, FA Cup fourth round
As It Happened: Yeovil Town v Man United, FA Cup fourth round
Wenger accepts Arsenal responsibility after Alexis misses drugs test
'Mkhitaryan had a problem with Mourinho' - Armenia boss welcomes move
SIX NATIONS
'The major threat to the All Blacks will come from the Northern Hemisphere in 2019'
'The major threat to the All Blacks will come from the Northern Hemisphere in 2019'
'We've got warning on that and we know the procedure, we know the protocol'
Another injury blow for Wales as knee injury takes Rhys Webb out of Six Nations

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie