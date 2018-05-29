Highly-rated Dortmund star will not travel to Dublin for Ireland clash

UNITED STATES CARETAKER coach Dave Sarachan has added 10 players to his squad for upcoming friendlies against Ireland and France as he looks to build on his team’s victory against Bolivia, a statement said on Tuesday.

Sarachan, who is taking charge of the US national team until a permanent coach is appointed after the World Cup, will take a youthful 25-man squad to Europe for the games against Ireland in Dublin on 2 June and France in Lyon on 9 June.

The US, who defeated Bolivia 3-0 in a friendly in Philadelphia on Monday, have added goalkeepers Zack Steffen and William Yarbrough to the squad along with defenders Shaq Moore, Tim Parker and DeAndre Yedlin.

Midfielders Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Kenny Saief and Wil Trapp have also joined along with forward Bobby Wood.

Seven players who were part of the squad against Bolivia have left the squad, including Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic.

The changes mean the average age of the squad going to Europe will be 23 years and 102 days.

“We’re excited about the chance to add some of the veterans from Europe as well as the younger guys in MLS who have been part of our group since November,” said Sarachan, who took over from Bruce Arena after the USA’s shock failure to qualify for next month’s World Cup in Russia.

“The games against Ireland and France will bring increasingly more difficult challenges, so we felt it was important to bring in some players that offer a bit more experience.

“These matches will provide another big development opportunity for these players who are growing in their international careers.”

US Squad:

Goalkeepers: Bill Hamid (Midtjylland/DEN), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew), William Yarbrough (Club León/MEX)

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Matt Miazga (Chelsea/ENG), Shaq Moore (Levante/ESP), Erik Palmer-Brown (Manchester City/ENG), Tim Parker (New York Red Bulls), Antonee Robinson (Everton/ENG), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna/MEX), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle/ENG)

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Joe Corona (Club America/MEX), Luca de la Torre (Fulham/ENG) Julian Green (Stuttgart/GER), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER), Keaton Parks (Benfica/POR), Rubio Rubin (Club Tijuana/MEX), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht/BEL), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA)

Forwards: Andrija Novakovich (Reading/ENG), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER), Bobby Wood (Hamburg/GER)

