Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Denmark

Darren Randolph: Bravely claimed the ball on 22 minutes as Thomas Delaney slid in following a ricochet in the box and had another decent save from a Braithwaite shot towards the end. Had little to do otherwise. 7

Shane Duffy: Was largely untroubled at the back and went close down the other end with a header shortly before half-time. Was harshly booked for a dive in the dying seconds. 7

Richard Keogh: Made two good interceptions and was generally comfortable on the night. 7

Kevin Long: Seldom put a foot wrong with Ireland rarely looking like conceding. 7

Cyrus Christie: A surprise selection to play midfield and looked less than comfortable there at times. He gave away a few cheap free kicks and made some stray passes, but improved as the game wore on, and tested Schmeichel with a powerful drive from the edge of the area on 72 minutes. 6

Matt Doherty: Had one awkward moment just before half-time as he struggled to control a dangerous cross, but otherwise looked okay. Nevertheless, he didn’t find himself in forward positions as much as he would have liked. 6

Jeff Hendrick: Missed a golden chance early on, putting it wide when through on goal. He produced a lovely delivery for a free kick that led to a Duffy first-half chance, but didn’t see enough of the ball in the advanced midfield role, looking better when he moved into a deeper position in the second half. 6

Harry Arter: Looked nervy early on and was booked for a rash challenge. Screened well but was part of a midfield that was clearly second best on the night and was replaced by Callum Robinson with 25 minutes remaining. 6

Callum O’Dowda: Didn’t really influence the game in the way that was expected of him, offering little in attack, with the Bristol City midfielder replaced at the break by Enda Stevens after appearing to pick up a knock in the first half. 5

James McClean: Worked hard as usual but gave the ball away too often and the winger doesn’t fit naturally into the 3-5-2 formation. 5

Shane Long: Had to feed off scraps but worked tirelessly and won several free kicks in a difficult role in which he was very isolated with little support for the most part. 7

Subs: Callum Robinson in particular looked lively after coming on, while Enda Stevens was assured in possession. Aiden O’Brien didn’t have long enough to influence the play. 7



Martin O’Neill: Ireland restored some pride after the disappointment in Wales at least. The jury remains out on some of the manager’s decisions, such as playing Christie in midfield, but the hosts got better after his substitutions and they can take some heart from an improved display. 7

