Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 22 March, 2018
Robbie Keane and Duffer star in five-a-side match with some of football's all-time greats

Diego Maradona and Jose Mourinho managed the sides, while Usain Bolt and Fifa boss Gianni Infantino blagged their way into the game.

By Ben Blake Thursday 22 Mar 2018, 11:31 AM
29 minutes ago 1,074 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3917716

TWO IRISH LEGENDS were among a star-studded list of names involved in the 2018 Hublot Match of Friendship last night.

Played in Basel, the five a-side brought together some of the world’s best players of yesteryear, and Ireland’s all-time record goalscorer Robbie Keane took part along with his ex-Boys in Green team-mate Damien Duff.

Image uploaded from iOS Robbie Keane with his son Robert Jr and Maradona. Source: Instagram/Robbie Keane

The sides were coached by Man United boss Jose Mourinho and Argentine great Diego Maradona, who was in a player/manager role, while the likes of Patrick Kluivert, Roberto Carlos, David Trezeguet,  Hernan Crespo, Angelo Peruzzi, Gaizka Mendieta, Christian Karembeu, Marcel Desailly, Marco Materrazi, Stephane Chapuisat and Alexei Smertin all featured.

They must have been short a few bodies, however, as Fifa boss Gianni Infantino and Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt even got a kickabout.

Match Of Friendship (Left to right) Roberto Carlos, Usain Bolt, Diego Maradona, David Trezeguet and Patrick Kluivert. Source: Leon Neal

Match Of Friendship Keane (second left) and Duff (far right) involved in the match. Source: Alexander Scheuber

In what was effectively an over-35s game of Astropark, Keane and Duff both showed some night touches while getting themselves on the scoresheet.

The game ended 11-11 and here’s some footage of the action, which is accompanied by slightly annoying commentary from Michel Pont and Alan Shearer:

Source: Calcio 24 TV/YouTube

Hartlepool defender hits an absolute rocket from all of 40 yards

Manchester United finally looks set to have its first-ever professional women’s team

