Robbie Keane and Duffer star in five-a-side match with some of football's all-time greats

TWO IRISH LEGENDS were among a star-studded list of names involved in the 2018 Hublot Match of Friendship last night.

Played in Basel, the five a-side brought together some of the world’s best players of yesteryear, and Ireland’s all-time record goalscorer Robbie Keane took part along with his ex-Boys in Green team-mate Damien Duff.

Robbie Keane with his son Robert Jr and Maradona. Source: Instagram/Robbie Keane

The sides were coached by Man United boss Jose Mourinho and Argentine great Diego Maradona, who was in a player/manager role, while the likes of Patrick Kluivert, Roberto Carlos, David Trezeguet, Hernan Crespo, Angelo Peruzzi, Gaizka Mendieta, Christian Karembeu, Marcel Desailly, Marco Materrazi, Stephane Chapuisat and Alexei Smertin all featured.

They must have been short a few bodies, however, as Fifa boss Gianni Infantino and Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt even got a kickabout.

(Left to right) Roberto Carlos, Usain Bolt, Diego Maradona, David Trezeguet and Patrick Kluivert. Source: Leon Neal

Keane (second left) and Duff (far right) involved in the match. Source: Alexander Scheuber

In what was effectively an over-35s game of Astropark, Keane and Duff both showed some night touches while getting themselves on the scoresheet.

The game ended 11-11 and here’s some footage of the action, which is accompanied by slightly annoying commentary from Michel Pont and Alan Shearer:

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!