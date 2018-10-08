Influential duo ruled out of Ireland's clash with Poland

IRELAND WILL FACE Poland at the Municipal Stadium in Ostroda tomorrow (kick-off: 5pm Irish time) without two players who have been key members of the squad of late, as preparations get under way for the team’s Uefa 2021 European Championships campaign in September.

Teenage striker Leanne Kiernan, who scored a brace in her side’s final World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland back in August, is out injured, as is 2018 Women’s International Player of the Year Harriet Scott.

Peamount United midfielder Dearbhaile Beirne is a late call-up for the friendly, while there are a number of other notable absences. Aine O’Gorman and Karen Duggan retired from international football following the end of the World Cup campaign, while 17-year-old Tyler Toland is expected to be out for a number of months following an injury she picked up against the North.

Heather Payne and Isibeal Atkinson are also unavailable, as they are representing the Ireland U19s for their European Championships campaign.

Speaking ahead of the game, Bell said Poland constitute formidable opposition for his side.

“It’s going to be a tough test for us, they’re above in the world rankings and they had a good World Cup campaign as well.

“They’re a very physical side and they’ve got a player up front in Ewa Pajor who is destined to become a world-class player.”

The Irish boss also urged some of the less experienced players to grasp the opportunity in the absence of others.

“That’s what we’re always looking for really, a chance for new players to come in and make their mark. This game presents an opportunity for those players, so it’ll be interesting tomorrow.”

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad v Poland



Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (Brighton and Hove Albion), Grace Moloney (Reading)

Defenders: Sophie Perry (Brighton and Hove Albion), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg)

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (NC Courage), Aislinn Meaney (Galway Women’s), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Ruesha Littlejohn (London Bees), Zara Foley (Cork City), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Dearbhaile Beirne (Peamount United)

Forwards: Rianna Jarrett (Wexford Youths), Amber Barrett (Peamount United), Emily Whelan (Shelbourne)

