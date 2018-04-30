  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Monday 30 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I wish this was eternal. I'm the first one who would like this not to end' - Iniesta

It has been an emotional nine days for Andres Iniesta, who says he made an “honest” decision to leave Barcelona.

By The42 Team Monday 30 Apr 2018, 8:49 AM
6 minutes ago 17 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3985798
Andres Iniesta salutes the Riazor crowd
Andres Iniesta salutes the Riazor crowd
Andres Iniesta salutes the Riazor crowd

ANDRES INIESTA WISHES his Barcelona dream was “eternal” but says he made the most “honest” decision for the club by deciding to leave after celebrating a ninth La Liga title.

Barca captain Iniesta took his combined career tally of major honours for the Catalan giants and Spain to 35 as Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick in a thrilling 4-2 win at Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday to ensure they cannot be caught in the top flight.

It capped an emotional nine days for Iniesta, who scored in the 5-0 Copa del Rey final demolition of Sevilla last weekend before announcing on Friday that this season would be his last with Barca, ending a 22-year association.

And Iniesta was in a reflective mood when speaking to Movistar after the Depor match, saying: “I’m making the most honest decision for me and for my club.

“I want to finish with good feelings, then go to the World Cup and now to another adventure.

“I wish this was eternal. I’m the first one who would like this not to end but all this has its beginning and its end.”

Iniesta’s announcement led to tributes throughout the world of football for a remarkable Barca career, including from Real Madrid legends Sergio Ramos, Iker Casillas and Zinedine Zidane.

He was also afforded a warm reception from the Riazor crowd when making a late cameo against Depor, who were relegated following the defeat.

“They are really indescribable sensations on a personal level and as an athlete,” he added.

“There are no words when you get so much love from people. And more in difficult situations like these. The gratitude to the people is eternal.”

Salah ‘insulted’ by ongoing image rights dispute with Egyptian FA

Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future
Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future
Cavani unaware he broke Ibrahimovic's PSG goalscoring record
Wenger surprised by Manchester United's 'classy' pre-match presentation
MANCHESTER UNITED
Fellaini the hero in stoppage time after Mkhitaryan returned to haunt United
Fellaini the hero in stoppage time after Mkhitaryan returned to haunt United
Class act: Arsene Wenger honoured by Fergie ahead of last game at Old Trafford
As it happened: Manchester United v Arsenal, Premier League
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool-bound Naby Keita sees red for the fourth time this season
Liverpool-bound Naby Keita sees red for the fourth time this season
'Easy decision' as Firmino signs long-term contract extension with Liverpool
Declan Rice involved in unfortunate own goal as Man City stroll to victory over West Ham

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie