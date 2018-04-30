  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Monday 30 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Salah 'insulted' by ongoing image rights dispute with Egyptian FA

The Reds winger appears in a team photo on Egypt’s official plane, provided by official sponsor WE – direct competitors to his own sponsor.

By The42 Team Monday 30 Apr 2018, 8:34 AM
22 minutes ago 688 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3985795

LIVERPOOL FORWARD MOHAMED Salah says he is “insulted” as an ongoing dispute with the Egyptian Football Association over the representation of his image rumbles on.

The Liverpool winger appears in a team photo on Egypt’s official plane, provided by official sponsor WE.

Salah, the Premier League’s top goalscorer, has his own sponsorship deal with rival telecommunications firm Vodafone.

On Saturday, Salah’s agent Rammy Abbas took to Twitter to comment on the situation, writing: “We have not even been contacted for a resolution! Nothing! Complete silence!

“What’s the plan?! We just see more and more billboards and ads coming out which we have never authorised! What effect do they think this is having? A good one?! Anyway, time is of the essence.”

Salah addressed the issue himself with a Tweet in Arabic on Sunday, writing: “Sorry but this is a major insult … I was hoping the deal would be classier than this.”

Egypt’s Minister of Sports and Youth Khaled Abdel Aziz said that he plans to intervene to try and resolve the issue with the World Cup looming.

“We’ll be in touch with all associated parties to solve the issue, especially that the Egyptian national team is preparing for the World Cup,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Mohamed Salah is an example for Egypt’s youth who love and are loyal to their homeland and he is representing his country abroad in the best image.”

Egypt qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1990, with Salah scoring a last-gasp penalty in a 2-1 qualifying victory over Republic of Congo last October.

Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future

Cavani unaware he broke Ibrahimovic’s PSG goalscoring record

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future
Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future
Cavani unaware he broke Ibrahimovic's PSG goalscoring record
Wenger surprised by Manchester United's 'classy' pre-match presentation
MANCHESTER UNITED
Fellaini the hero in stoppage time after Mkhitaryan returned to haunt United
Fellaini the hero in stoppage time after Mkhitaryan returned to haunt United
Class act: Arsene Wenger honoured by Fergie ahead of last game at Old Trafford
As it happened: Manchester United v Arsenal, Premier League
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool-bound Naby Keita sees red for the fourth time this season
Liverpool-bound Naby Keita sees red for the fourth time this season
'Easy decision' as Firmino signs long-term contract extension with Liverpool
Declan Rice involved in unfortunate own goal as Man City stroll to victory over West Ham

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie