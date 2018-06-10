This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Sunday 10 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Injury-time goal ensures Tipperary get the better of Clare

Tipp remain firmly in the hunt for a Munster Minor Hurling Championship Final place.

By Eoin Brennan Sunday 10 Jun 2018, 2:30 PM
11 minutes ago 983 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4063185
Clare's Mike Gough and Devon Ryan of Tipperary.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Clare's Mike Gough and Devon Ryan of Tipperary.
Clare's Mike Gough and Devon Ryan of Tipperary.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Tipperary 2-14

Clare 1-12

Eoin Brennan reports from Semple Stadium

A SEAN HAYES injury-time goal ensured that Tipperary remain firmly in the hunt for a Munster Minor Hurling Championship Final place after completing their group stage campaign on the ultimate high in Semple Stadium this afternoon.

Despite being their fourth successive weekend of action, the Premier County surprisingly appeared much the fresher side as they outscored Clare by 1-9 to 0-3 in the final 25 minutes to move to the top of the table.

Clare, despite this setback, are also in contention in a provincial race that could yet see all five teams on level points after the final round. That eventuality would be the only way for the Banner to return to the Munster decider for the second consecutive year, needing a home win over Limerick and Cork to overcome Waterford to potentially sneak through on points difference.

Clare looked the most likely side to achieve back-to-back wins after leading by 1-8 to 1-5 by the break. However, they never replicated that form for the new half as Tipperary gathered momentum at the perfect time.

The hosts also started in determined mood with a Cian Farrell goal in only the third minute sandwiched by a brace of James Devaney frees. However, Tipperary’s early period of dominance was also accompanied by four wides. which would be magnified when Clare finally settled into their stride.

Two Kealan Guyler points got Clare into the game and they also created four goal chances by the end of the opening quarter. Shane Meehan and Robin Mounsey were denied twice by goalkeeper Aaron Browne while chief marksman Mark Rodgers kicked agonisingly wide before finally taking his Munster tally to five goals in three matches with a clinical finish at 1-3 to 1-3 by the 13th minute.

In a seesaw wrestle for control, the lead changed hands on three more occasions before Clare finished the half with a four-point unanswered rally through Guyler (2), Rodgers and William Halpin to establish a three-point interval cushion.

A fifth Guyler free on the restart handed Clare their biggest advantage at 1-9 to 1-5. However, it was the home side that gradually took over as they hit the next five points, three from Devaney placed balls, to inch ahead at 1-10 to 1-9 by the turn of the final quarter.

A second yellow for home corner-back Conor O’Dwyer allied to Clare points from Darragh Healy and Kealan Guyler still could not derail the Tipperary challenge though, as after a Hayes shot was denied by goalkeeper Cillian O’Brien, they would finish with a 1-4 flourish copperfastened by Hayes’ 62nd-minute opportunist strike to keep their final hopes alive.

Scorers for Tipperary: James Devaney 0-7 (6f, 1’65); Cian O’Farrell, Sean Hayes 1-1 each; Max Hackett, Devon Ryan 0-2 each; Jack Morrissey 0-1
Scorers for Clare: Kealan Guyler 0-7 (6f); Mark Rodgers 1-1; William Halpin 0-2; Darragh Healy 0-1 (1’65), Conner Hegarty 0-1 each

TIPPERARY

1. Aaron Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

2. Conor O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs)
3. Conor Whelan (Mullinahone)
4. Kevin Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris)

5. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers) (Captain)
6. Fintan Purcell (Drom-Inch)
7. Seán Phelan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

8. Max Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris)
9. John Campion (Drom-Inch)

11. Cian O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg)
14. Ryan Renehan (Cappawhite)
12. Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

13. Devon Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)
10. Seán Hayes (Kiladangan)
15. James Devaney (Borris-Ileigh)

SUBS

20. Jack Morrissey (Moycarkey-Borris) for Campion (35)
18. Mikey O’Shea (Mullinahone) for O’Kelly (49)
19. Kevin Maher (Borris-Ileigh) for Renehan (54)
23. Darren Flood (Moycarkey-Borris) for O’Farrell (60)
21. Billy O’Connor (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) for Phelan (63)

CLARE

1. Cillian O’Brien (Clonlara)

2. Jack Enright (Newmarket-on-Fergus)
3. Adam Mungovan (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield)
4. Mike Gough (Smith O’Brien’s)

5. Jason Griffin (Inagh-Kilnamona)
6. Dylan McMahon (Clonlara)
7. Darragh Healy (Clarecastle) (Captain)

8. Aidan Moriarty (Clonlara)
9. Tony Butler (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield)

10. William Halpin (Tulla)
11. Gearoid O’Grady (Kilmaley)
14. Kealan Guyler (Inagh-Kilnamona)

13. Mark Rodgers (Scariff)
12. Robin Mounsey (Ruan)
15. Shane Meehan (Banner)

SUBS

21. Conner Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Meehan (42)
19. Fionn Slattery (Bodyke) for Butler (49)
22. Josh Brack (Clarecastle) for O’Grady (51)

Referee: Mike Sexton (Limerick)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

The inadvertent World Cup hero who went from Matt Busby’s Manchester United to Waterford>

‘Casemiro is one of the best, if not the best in the defensive midfield position’>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Brennan
@BrennanEoin
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
IRELAND
'We've just got to get better': Long-term goals will keep Ireland's plan in place despite defeat
'We've just got to get better': Long-term goals will keep Ireland's plan in place despite defeat
'We know it's going to get harder' - Cheika expects Ireland to improve
Outstanding Hooper 'stoked' as Wallabies wreak havoc at the breakdown
HURLING
LIVE: Limerick v Waterford, Tipperary v Clare - Sunday hurling match tracker
LIVE: Limerick v Waterford, Tipperary v Clare - Sunday hurling match tracker
5 talking points after Kilkenny's stirring comeback pegs back Wexford in Leinster
Sky Sports issue statement after delay in coverage of hurling clash between Kilkenny and Wexford
AUSTRALIA
The Rugby Show: Reaction from Brisbane after Ireland buckle against Australia
The Rugby Show: Reaction from Brisbane after Ireland buckle against Australia
Player ratings as Ireland taste defeat for first time in 15 months
Ireland's winning streak over as Cheika's Wallabies power to Brisbane victory
PREMIER LEAGUE
Guardiola refutes Toure claims: 'It's a lie and he knows it'
Guardiola refutes Toure claims: 'It's a lie and he knows it'
Man City star 'still grateful' to play for Germany despite being booed by his own supporters
'Negotiations have not succeeded' - Lyon announce Nabil Fekir's move to Liverpool is off

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie