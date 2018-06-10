Injury-time goal ensures Tipperary get the better of Clare

Tipperary 2-14

Clare 1-12

Eoin Brennan reports from Semple Stadium

A SEAN HAYES injury-time goal ensured that Tipperary remain firmly in the hunt for a Munster Minor Hurling Championship Final place after completing their group stage campaign on the ultimate high in Semple Stadium this afternoon.

Despite being their fourth successive weekend of action, the Premier County surprisingly appeared much the fresher side as they outscored Clare by 1-9 to 0-3 in the final 25 minutes to move to the top of the table.

Clare, despite this setback, are also in contention in a provincial race that could yet see all five teams on level points after the final round. That eventuality would be the only way for the Banner to return to the Munster decider for the second consecutive year, needing a home win over Limerick and Cork to overcome Waterford to potentially sneak through on points difference.

Clare looked the most likely side to achieve back-to-back wins after leading by 1-8 to 1-5 by the break. However, they never replicated that form for the new half as Tipperary gathered momentum at the perfect time.

The hosts also started in determined mood with a Cian Farrell goal in only the third minute sandwiched by a brace of James Devaney frees. However, Tipperary’s early period of dominance was also accompanied by four wides. which would be magnified when Clare finally settled into their stride.

Two Kealan Guyler points got Clare into the game and they also created four goal chances by the end of the opening quarter. Shane Meehan and Robin Mounsey were denied twice by goalkeeper Aaron Browne while chief marksman Mark Rodgers kicked agonisingly wide before finally taking his Munster tally to five goals in three matches with a clinical finish at 1-3 to 1-3 by the 13th minute.

In a seesaw wrestle for control, the lead changed hands on three more occasions before Clare finished the half with a four-point unanswered rally through Guyler (2), Rodgers and William Halpin to establish a three-point interval cushion.

A fifth Guyler free on the restart handed Clare their biggest advantage at 1-9 to 1-5. However, it was the home side that gradually took over as they hit the next five points, three from Devaney placed balls, to inch ahead at 1-10 to 1-9 by the turn of the final quarter.

A second yellow for home corner-back Conor O’Dwyer allied to Clare points from Darragh Healy and Kealan Guyler still could not derail the Tipperary challenge though, as after a Hayes shot was denied by goalkeeper Cillian O’Brien, they would finish with a 1-4 flourish copperfastened by Hayes’ 62nd-minute opportunist strike to keep their final hopes alive.

Scorers for Tipperary: James Devaney 0-7 (6f, 1’65); Cian O’Farrell, Sean Hayes 1-1 each; Max Hackett, Devon Ryan 0-2 each; Jack Morrissey 0-1

Scorers for Clare: Kealan Guyler 0-7 (6f); Mark Rodgers 1-1; William Halpin 0-2; Darragh Healy 0-1 (1’65), Conner Hegarty 0-1 each

TIPPERARY

1. Aaron Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

2. Conor O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs)

3. Conor Whelan (Mullinahone)

4. Kevin Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris)

5. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers) (Captain)

6. Fintan Purcell (Drom-Inch)

7. Seán Phelan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

8. Max Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris)

9. John Campion (Drom-Inch)

11. Cian O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg)

14. Ryan Renehan (Cappawhite)

12. Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

13. Devon Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

10. Seán Hayes (Kiladangan)

15. James Devaney (Borris-Ileigh)

SUBS

20. Jack Morrissey (Moycarkey-Borris) for Campion (35)

18. Mikey O’Shea (Mullinahone) for O’Kelly (49)

19. Kevin Maher (Borris-Ileigh) for Renehan (54)

23. Darren Flood (Moycarkey-Borris) for O’Farrell (60)

21. Billy O’Connor (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) for Phelan (63)

CLARE

1. Cillian O’Brien (Clonlara)

2. Jack Enright (Newmarket-on-Fergus)

3. Adam Mungovan (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield)

4. Mike Gough (Smith O’Brien’s)

5. Jason Griffin (Inagh-Kilnamona)

6. Dylan McMahon (Clonlara)

7. Darragh Healy (Clarecastle) (Captain)

8. Aidan Moriarty (Clonlara)

9. Tony Butler (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield)

10. William Halpin (Tulla)

11. Gearoid O’Grady (Kilmaley)

14. Kealan Guyler (Inagh-Kilnamona)

13. Mark Rodgers (Scariff)

12. Robin Mounsey (Ruan)

15. Shane Meehan (Banner)

SUBS

21. Conner Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Meehan (42)

19. Fionn Slattery (Bodyke) for Butler (49)

22. Josh Brack (Clarecastle) for O’Grady (51)

Referee: Mike Sexton (Limerick)

