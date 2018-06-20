This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
USA to visit Dublin as Ireland's November Test schedule announced

Joe Schmidt’s men will play four Tests this Autumn.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 20 Jun 2018, 10:46 AM
IRELAND’S WORLD CUP preparations will step up a gear with four Test matches in November, including a debut appearance for the USA Eagles at the Aviva Stadium, the IRFU has confirmed.

Marcel Brache and Keith Earls Ireland played USA in New Jersey last summer. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Joe Schmidt’s side will begin their Autumn schedule against Italy in Soldier Field in Chicago, before returning to Dublin for home fixtures against Argentina, New Zealand and USA.

It was confirmed last month that Ireland would return to Soldier Field on Saturday 3 November, the scene of that indelible win over the All Blacks in 2016, and the three games at the Aviva Stadium will serve as valuable stepping stones towards next year’s World Cup in Japan.

Argentina are back in Dublin after their 29-18 defeat last November on Saturday 10 November at 6.30pm, before the All Blacks feature in the second game of the Guinness series on Saturday 17 November at 7pm.

Finally, the USA — who last week defeated Scotland for their first major victory over a Tier 1 nation — visit the Aviva for the first time having last played in Dublin in 2004 on Saturday 24 November at 6.30pm.

Tickets for Ireland’s clash with Conor O’Shea’s Italy in Chicago are available here, while tickets for the home games will go on general sale through the Ticketmaster website on Friday 28 June at 10am.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Argentina, New Zealand and the USA to Aviva Stadium this November,” IRFU commercial and marketing director, Padraig Power, said.

The Ireland team huddle after the game Tickets for the home games go on sale next week. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Demand for tickets from rugby clubs has been exceptionally high and we expect the remaining tickets that go on general sale to be snapped up. We know that Ireland fans will relish the opportunity to see the team in action and we look forward to some great games in November.”

Ireland’s November fixtures:

  • Ireland v Italy, 3 November, Soldier Field, TBC
  • Ireland v Argentina, 10 November, Aviva Stadium, 6.30pm
  • Ireland v New Zealand, 17 November, Aviva Stadium, 7pm
  • Ireland v USA, 24 November, Aviva Stadium, 6.30pm

Analysis: The David Pocock offside penalty that wasn’t really a penalty

Scannell and Herring impress as Ireland’s depth continues to grow

