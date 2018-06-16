The Rugby Show: Reaction to Ireland's impressive victory over the Wallabies in Melbourne

IRELAND HAVE LEVELLED their summer series with Australia having emerged victorious from an enthralling contest in Melbourne on a scoreline of 26-21.

This morning’s win was Ireland’s first over the Wallabies on Aussie soil since 39 years ago to the day, when Ollie Campbell wrapped up 1979′s two-game tour with a pair of drop goals and a penalty at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

And it will be Sydney within which this summer’s entry will be decided, though based on the two nations’ first two encounters this year, the scoreline will likely once more surpass 9-3.

Man At Work Murray Kinsella joined Gavan Casey to reflect on a decent evening’s work for Joe Schmidt’s men in Melbourne today and cast an eye toward a potentially historic showdown next weekend.

The Rugby Show will be back this Thursday when we’ll have team news ahead of the decisive test.

You can watch this afternoon’s episode in full here:

It will also be available on iTunes this evening, and can be listened to on SoundCloud below: