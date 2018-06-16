This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Rugby Show: Reaction to Ireland's impressive victory over the Wallabies in Melbourne

Murray Kinsella joins Gavan Casey from Melbourne to dissect this morning’s win and look ahead to the series decider in Sydney.

By The42 Team Saturday 16 Jun 2018, 3:52 PM
1 hour ago 1,617 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4074685

IRELAND HAVE LEVELLED their summer series with Australia having emerged victorious from an enthralling contest in Melbourne on a scoreline of 26-21.

This morning’s win was Ireland’s first over the Wallabies on Aussie soil since 39 years ago to the day, when Ollie Campbell wrapped up 1979′s two-game tour with a pair of drop goals and a penalty at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

And it will be Sydney within which this summer’s entry will be decided, though based on the two nations’ first two encounters this year, the scoreline will likely once more surpass 9-3.

Man At Work Murray Kinsella joined Gavan Casey to reflect on a decent evening’s work for Joe Schmidt’s men in Melbourne today and cast an eye toward a potentially historic showdown next weekend.

The Rugby Show will be back this Thursday when we’ll have team news ahead of the decisive test.

You can watch this afternoon’s episode in full here:

It will also be available on iTunes this evening, and can be listened to on SoundCloud below:

Wallabies unhappy about broken Genia arm but Schmidt positive on Irish injuries

The42 Team
