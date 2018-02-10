This scorching Bundee break allowed Ireland clinch a bonus point before half time

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

BUNDEE AKI SLICED through the heart of Italy’s defence, and Keith Earls applied the finish, as Ireland secured their try-scoring bonus point before half time.

Ireland’s fourth try at the Aviva Stadium arrived on 35 minutes when Aki took four defenders out of the equation with a brilliant line-break before releasing Earls to touch down in the corner:

Earlier, Robbie Henshaw settled any lingering nerves when he opened the scoring from close range in the 11th minute:

Conor Murray was on the end of a superb team move three minutes later to score Ireland’s second:

And before turning creator for Earls, Aki scored his first international try for Ireland, powering over from close range:

