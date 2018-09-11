Highly-rated Brighton prospect on target in Ireland U19s victory

IRELAND BOUNCED BACK from their defeat to Wales to claim victory in the second U19 international friendly between the two nations at Galway’s Eamonn Deacy Park.

Goals from highly-rated Brighton prospect Aaron Connolly and Gavin Kilkenny ensured a 2-0 victory for Tom Mohan’s side, as they gear up towards the start of the 2019 U19 European Championship qualifiers.

Both sides had penalties inside the opening exchanges, as Irish goalkeeper George McMahon saved the Welsh spot-kick and then Connolly saw his effort from 12 yards saved by Callum James.

They were the both chances of an otherwise nondescript first period, before Connolly got on the end of a Jordan Doherty shot to head Ireland into the lead.

Substitute Kilkenny wrapped up the win in the final minutes, with a fine finish to give the hosts a 2-0 win.

Speaking afterwards, Mohan said: “We should have won on Sunday. It was important to take the chances today, when they came.

“We made ten changes to the team today, and saw a lot of players in action this week. It was brilliant to get the win. A number of the players today played their first international. It’s been a very positive few days for the squad.”

Ireland: George McMahon; Andy Lyons, Tom Gaston, Oisin McEntee, Jack James; Brandon Kavanagh, Jordan Doherty (capt), Ryan Johansson; Jason Knight, Jonathan Afolabi, Aaron Connolly.

Subs: Adam Idah, Lee O’Connor, Gavin Kilkenny, Will Smallbone, Aaron Bolger, Ali Reghba.

