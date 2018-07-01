This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland hammer England to continue World Cup prep with bronze medal

The Ireland men, meanwhile, are through to the Rugby Europe Sevens Grand Prix Series semi-final.

By Ryan Bailey Sunday 1 Jul 2018, 11:39 AM
Ireland celebrate their bronze medal win in Paris.
Image: IRFU/Neil Kennedy
Image: IRFU/Neil Kennedy

IRELAND CONTINUED THEIR encouraging preparations for next month’s Rugby World Cup Sevens by clinching the bronze medal at the Rugby Europe Sevens Grand Prix Series tournament in Marcoussis last night.

Anthony Eddy’s side rebounded from their semi-final defeat to hosts and eventual champions France with a record-breaking 39-7 win over England in the bronze medal final.

It was Ireland’s biggest-ever winning margin against England in both sevens and 15s rugby, with a number of players producing standout performances across the course of the six games.

In scoring 35 tries during the tournament, Ireland again showed their promise heading into the World Cup in San Francisco, where they will meet England in their opening fixture at AT&T Park on Friday 20 July.

Ireland coasted through the Pool stages on Friday, defeating Scotland, Poland and Wales in emphatic fashion, before continuing their excellent form with a big quarter-final win over Wales.

Eddy’s charges were, however, stopped in their tracks by a powerful French side in the last four tie, but rallied to end the weekend on a high with a confidence-boosting win over England.

Meanwhile, Ireland men will face hosts Russia in the semi-finals of their Rugby Europe Sevens Grand Prix Series tournament later today having beaten Portugal in this morning’s quarter-final tie.

From the Aran Islands to American international: Mullen helping Eagles to new heights

