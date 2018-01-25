Watch: 15-year-old Irish player lights up basketball final with 47 points in one game - including 15 three pointers

REMEMBER THE NAME: CJ Fulton.

The 15-year-old produced an outstanding performance in the Subway Schools U16 A Boys Cup final, registering 47 points including 15 three pointers, as St Malachy’s Belfast overcame St Mary’s CBS The Green Tralee 62-46.

Six of Fulton’s three pointers came in the opening quarter, as his side stormed into a 28-15 lead.

By half-time, the game’s MVP had racked up 33 points (all of which were three pointers), as the Belfast outfit were comfortably ahead with the score 42-23.

Niall Fitzmaurice and Darragh Broderick were linking up well, as the Tralee side attempted to stay in the game, but Malachy’s still held a 57-35 lead by the end of the third quarter.

Fulton remained influential throughout, as his side ultimately claimed a convincing 62-46 victory, and his performance unsurprisingly attracted plenty of attention on social media…

That’s the game and what a game it was!!! St Malachys Belfast are #SubwaySchools U16 A Boys champions with a 62-46 point win over St Mary’s CBS The Green today - CJ Fulton with 47 POINTS! (15 three pointers!!!!)🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🏀🏀🏀🏀 pic.twitter.com/eYxwNq3OxE — Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) January 25, 2018

CJ Fulton of St Malachy's made 15 3s, scoring 47 in total, to lead his side to the @BballIrl Irish U16 boys schools cup title — Ball in Europe (@bie_basketball) January 25, 2018

CJ Fulton 11/12 from downtown in the first half of an all Ireland final, 37pts. Best exhibition of shooting I have ever witnessed. The Green being brave and still fighting. Second half just started #schoolsbasketball — Kieran Donaghy (@starryboy14) January 25, 2018

Ful time: An incredible 47-point haul, including 15 threes for St Malachy’s CJ Fulton in today's @BballIrl Schools U16A final at the National Arena. They defeated The Green Tralee 62-46, so the son of Adrian Fulton outscored the opposition! Some feat. pic.twitter.com/FhZvS9Z1Dy — Tony Leen (@tonyleen) January 25, 2018

You can watch the game back in the video below.

ST MARY’S CBS THE GREEN, TRALEE: Ciaran Brosnan (6), Niall Fitzmaurice (10), David Moriarty, Jack Moriarty, Rapolas Buivydas (21), Luke Chester (4), Dylan Harris, Darragh Broderick (5), Peter Kearns, Darragh Falvey, Seamus Bradley, Rew Guardiano.

ST MALACHY’S BELFAST: John Rainey, CJ Fulton (47), Ryan Kingi, Conor Eastwood (4), Niall Morgan, Odhran O’Boyle (3), Conall McGirr, Darragh Ferguson (2), Niall Quinn, Vinecent Enginco, Conor McDonnell (2), Denis Price (4), Jordan Cunningham, Eoin Hackett, Callum Rocks.

MVP: CJ Fulton (St Malachy’s Belfast)

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):