  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 25 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Anonymous donor steps in to fund new €3 million UCD running track

The university has confirmed the plans this evening.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 25 Jan 2018, 9:34 PM
41 minutes ago 9,603 Views 16 Comments
http://the42.ie/3817294
The original UCD track was closed down in 2011.
Image: Cathal Noonan
The original UCD track was closed down in 2011.
The original UCD track was closed down in 2011.
Image: Cathal Noonan

ALMOST SEVEN YEARS after the original University College Dublin (UCD) running track was closed and ripped up due to ‘health and safety concerns’, an anonymous donor has stepped in to fund the installation of a new track-and-field facility.

The project will cost an estimated €3 million and will be entirely financed by the unnamed benefactor, with the track’s maintenance for the next two decades also covered.

It won’t, however, be situated on the original site — closed down abruptly in 2011, to be replaced by a car park — but located in the campus’ sports and recreation area, near the Clonskeagh Road entrance, alongside the existing sports centre, student centre, national hockey stadium and UCD Bowl.

UCD president, Professor Andrew Deeks, welcomed the generous donation, adding that a key feature of a successful university campus is the availability of world-class sporting and recreation facilities.

“With the support of a major philanthropic donation, the University is proud to announce that it is now able to move forward with the design, planning and development of a new athletics track on the Belfield campus,” he said.

“The lack of an athletics track on the campus has put additional pressure on our athletes, some of whom have had to commute daily between campus and off-campus facilities for their training sessions.”

“We are grateful to these athletes and to the wider university community for their patience. The University always aspired to have a world-class athletics track as part of the university’s overall sporting facilities, but lacked the funding to deliver on this aspiration. We are extremely grateful to the anonymous philanthropist who stepped into the breach, and whose generous donation will now fully enable the track project and the maintenance of the track for the next twenty years, after which the university is committed to maintaining the track.”

“Our entire university community owes an enormous debt of gratitude to this donor, and to all donors to the University, for the remarkable generosity that is enabling us to transform the teaching, research and sporting facilities on campus for this generation and for generations to come.”

Work is due to commence as soon as possible, although UCD have not provided a timeline for completion.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Ireland’s first Test jersey unveiled as 14 players handed full-time contracts

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tottenham defender admits to having snubbed Barcelona switch
Tottenham defender admits to having snubbed Barcelona switch
Pochettino tells Wenger to focus on Arsenal after jibe
Bad news for Shane Long? Southampton sign new €22 million striker
FOOTBALL
Huddersfield and Celtic miss out as Dortmund defender joins Saint-Etienne
Huddersfield and Celtic miss out as Dortmund defender joins Saint-Etienne
'It doesn't matter' - De Bruyne not concerned with Sanchez rejecting City for Man United
Zidane: My job is on the line against PSG
MANCHESTER UNITED
Confirmed: Jose Mourinho extends stay at Manchester United
Confirmed: Jose Mourinho extends stay at Manchester United
'One of the best attacking players in the world' Sanchez to make Man United debut at Yeovil
Man United youngster Tuanzebe heads to Villa
SIX NATIONS
Another injury blow for Wales as knee injury takes Rhys Webb out of Six Nations
Another injury blow for Wales as knee injury takes Rhys Webb out of Six Nations
Scotland's Townsend inspired by recent visit to Man City boss Pep Guardiola
'I'm not Donald Trump' - England boss Jones piles the pressure on Schmidt's Ireland
TENNIS
First-time grand slam champ to be crowned after Halep survives a classic
First-time grand slam champ to be crowned after Halep survives a classic
Britain's Kyle Edmund outclassed in bid to reach Australian Open final
Cornet could face ban over three missed drugs tests during 2017 season

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie