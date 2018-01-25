  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 26 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mixed start for Tiger Woods at Torrey Pines

The 42-year-old superstar is playing his first Tour event since missing the cut at the same competition last year.

By AFP Thursday 25 Jan 2018, 10:29 PM
11 hours ago 4,288 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3817570
Tiger Woods in action at Torrey Pines.
Tiger Woods in action at Torrey Pines.
Tiger Woods in action at Torrey Pines.

TIGER WOODS WAS finding birdies hard to come by Thursday as he launched his return to the US PGA Tour at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he was one-over-par through nine holes.

The 42-year-old superstar is playing his first Tour event since missing the cut at Torrey Pines last year — part of an abortive comeback bid after a 2016 spent on the sidelines.

Morning clouds had given way to bright sunshine when Woods teed off on the first hole of Torrey Pines South Course, scene of his 14th and most recent major victory at the US Open in 2008.

Woods warmed up for his return to the PGA Tour with a promising ninth-placed finish in the 18-man Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

But Torrey Pines figured to be a much tougher test of his stamina as well as his skills after back fusion surgery in April.

Woods, an eight-time winner at Torrey Pines, was in the far left rough off the tee. From there he found the right greenside bunker, and was unable to get his 12-foot par putt to drop.

Woods narrowly missed a 28-foot birdie attempt at the par-three third hole, and he dropped another shot at the par-four fifth, where he was in a left fairway bunker off the tee and blasted out to a greenside bunker. He couldn’t get his 12-foot putt to save par to drop.

Woods pulled a shot back with a birdie at the par-five sixth, where his 50-foot eagle putt stopped inches short.

Another solid drive at the seventh was followed by an approach into a greenside bunker en route to a par, and Woods gave a frustrated swipe of his club after finding the rough off the tee at the par-three eighth.

Woods was unable to take advantage of the par-five ninth and made the turn one-over, six shots behind early pace-setter Ted Potter Jr who was five-under through 11 holes.

- (C) AFP 2018

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Jack Kennedy delivers first win for Gordon Elliott in €100k Thyestes Chase>

First-time grand slam champ to be crowned after Halep survives a classic>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Mkhitaryan had a problem with Mourinho' - Armenia boss welcomes move
'Mkhitaryan had a problem with Mourinho' - Armenia boss welcomes move
Sanchez had one-and-a-half feet in Manchester City - Mourinho
Tottenham defender admits to having snubbed Barcelona switch
FOOTBALL
Huddersfield and Celtic miss out as Dortmund defender joins Saint-Etienne
Huddersfield and Celtic miss out as Dortmund defender joins Saint-Etienne
'It doesn't matter' - De Bruyne not concerned with Sanchez rejecting City for Man United
Zidane: My job is on the line against PSG
MANCHESTER UNITED
Sanchez denies Henry told him to leave Arsenal
Sanchez denies Henry told him to leave Arsenal
Wenger: Sanchez 'not a mercenary' for joining Manchester United
Sanchez takes aim at ex-Arsenal players 'with no knowledge' as he waves goodbye
SIX NATIONS
Another injury blow for Wales as knee injury takes Rhys Webb out of Six Nations
Another injury blow for Wales as knee injury takes Rhys Webb out of Six Nations
Scotland's Townsend inspired by recent visit to Man City boss Pep Guardiola
'I'm not Donald Trump' - England boss Jones piles the pressure on Schmidt's Ireland
TENNIS
First-time grand slam champ to be crowned after Halep survives a classic
First-time grand slam champ to be crowned after Halep survives a classic
Britain's Kyle Edmund outclassed in bid to reach Australian Open final
Cornet could face ban over three missed drugs tests during 2017 season

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie