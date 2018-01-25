Jack Kennedy delivers first win for Gordon Elliott in €100k Thyestes Chase

Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

JACK KENNEDY ADDED another big prize to his impressive CV as he landed the Thyestes Chase with Monbeg Notorious on Thursday afternoon.

The teenage star guided the 7/2 favourite to an 11-length win in the Gowran Park feature, handing trainer Gordon Elliott a long-awaited first win in the €100,000 handicap.

Noel Meade’s Wounded Warrior (25/1) was second with another Elliott charge, Space Cadet (16/1), beaten by just a head into third.

“It’s great for Jack, for me, Gigginstown and for the horse,” Elliott told AtTheRaces afterwards.

“I think we’ve won nearly all the big staying chases in Ireland now.”

“Any other 18-year-old would kill to be in the position I’m in,” Kennedy said. “I’m very lucky.”

Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Gowran Park – Thursday’s results

12.50 – 1. Scarpeta (13/8 fav) 2. Cartwright (20/1) 3. Whisperinthebreeze (11/4 j2f)

1. Scarpeta (13/8 fav) 2. Cartwright (20/1) 3. Whisperinthebreeze (11/4 j2f) 13.20 - 1. Wings Like Arion (7/1 cf) 2. Coole Craft (11/1) 3. Ard Na Carraig (8/1)

1. Wings Like Arion (7/1 cf) 2. Coole Craft (11/1) 3. Ard Na Carraig (8/1) 13.50 – 1. Presenting Percy (9/4 jf) 2. Augusta Kate (8/1) 3. Diamond Cauchois (5/1)

– 1. Presenting Percy (9/4 jf) 2. Augusta Kate (8/1) 3. Diamond Cauchois (5/1) 14.25 - 1. Peace N’ Milan (10/1) 2. Graineyhill (9/4 fav) 3. Goaheadmakemyday (4/1 2f)

1. Peace N’ Milan (10/1) 2. Graineyhill (9/4 fav) 3. Goaheadmakemyday (4/1 2f) 15.00 - 1. Monbeg Notorious (7/2 fav) 2. Wounded Warrior (25/1) 3. Space Cadet (16/1)

1. Monbeg Notorious (7/2 fav) 2. Wounded Warrior (25/1) 3. Space Cadet (16/1) 15.35 - 1. Montalbano (4/1) 2. De Plotting Shed (10/11 fav) 3. Veneziano Springs (25/1)

1. Montalbano (4/1) 2. De Plotting Shed (10/11 fav) 3. Veneziano Springs (25/1) 16.10 - 1. Edene D’Arc (14/1) 2. Young Ted (11/10 fav) 3. Feelin’ Groovy (16/1)

