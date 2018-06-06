Kerry's Jack Daly set for U20 debut as Ireland bid to end losing run against Georgia

HEAD COACH NOEL McNamara has made six changes to his starting line-up for tomorrow’s final World Rugby U20 Championship pool match against Georgia (kick-off 17.30 Irish time, Eir Sport) .

Among them is a debut for Kerry native Jack Daly, who follows in the footsteps of fellow Castleisland RFC product JJ Hanrahan in representing Ireland at this grade.

Daly, who now plays with Garryowen, comes in at openside with Aaron Hall making his way to the blindside position as Caelan Doris captains from number eight.

Also retained after the 30-17 loss to South Africa is Jack Dunne, joined in the second row by fit-again Matthew Dalton.

Peter Sylvester, Peter Sullivan and Hugh O’Sullivan are the only changes to the back-line as Tommy O’Brien and James Hume continue to man the midfield.

The front row is also unchanged after a bruising battle with the Junior Springboks, but Polish-born, Sligo tighthead Jakub Wojtkowicz is in line for his debut at this level.

Ireland U20 (v Georgia)

15 Peter Sylvester (UCC RFC / Munster)

14 Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne/ Leinster)

13 Tommy O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster)

12 James Hume (Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

11 Sean O’Brien (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

10 Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster)

9 Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

1 Jordan Duggan (Naas RFC/Leinster)

2 Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen FC/Munster)

3 Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster)

4 Matthew Dalton (Malone RFC/Ulster)

5 Jack Dunne (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

6 Aaron Hall (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

7 Jack Daly (Garryowen FC/Munster)

8 Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster) Captain

Replacements:

16 Dan Sheehan (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

17 Bryan O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)

18 Jakub Wojtkowicz (Sligo/ Connacht)

19 Cormac Daly (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

20 Matthew Agnew (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

21 Jonny Stewart (QUB RFC/Ulster)

22 Harry Byrne (UCD RFC/Leinster)

23 James McCarthy (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)