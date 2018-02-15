Jamaican bobsleigh coach quits, threatens to take her sled home

JAMAICAN WOMEN’S BOBSLEIGH coach Sandra Kiriasis has quit and thrown the team’s participation in the Winter Olympics into doubt.

The German, an ex-Olympic champion, has threatened to take the team’s sled after claiming to have been forced out.

In a statement released by the Jamaica Bobsleigh Team, it was revealed that Kiriasis “has elected not to continue her position with Jamaica Bobsleigh,” adding “we are deeply disappointed in her decision to leave the program”.

Kiriasis said: “The athletes have told me they don’t understand why this has happened as they have no problem with me and we have a good relationship.”

She claims the situation came about after she refused to change roles from driving coach to track performance analyst, and insists she is “legally responsible for the sled”.

However, the Jamaica Bobsleigh Federation disputes that Kiriasis owns the sled, refusing to pay her for it.

“I’ve never known such disappointment in this sport, in my life,” she added.

Jamaica are scheduled to compete in the two-woman discipline, which begins on Tuesday.

