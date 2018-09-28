This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 28 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I've no doubt that he'll be banging on the right doors': POM backs Kleyn for Ireland

The Munster second row this week signed a new long-term contract with the province.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 28 Sep 2018, 8:30 PM
45 minutes ago 1,482 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4260219

IN A WEEK dominated by concerns over Munster’s malfunctioning away form, and inconsistent start to the season, there was at least the news Jean Kleyn has committed his long-term future to the province.

The South African-born second row has been a powerful weapon in the Munster pack over the last two years, and with his intentions now set in stone, the path has been paved for Kleyn to represent Ireland.

Jean Kleyn Kleyn committed his future to Munster this week. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The 25-year-old joined the southern province from the Stormers in 2016 and becomes eligible to represent Ireland under World Rugby residency rules in September 2019 — weeks before the start of the World Cup in Japan.  

His commitment to Munster through to 2021 is a boost for Johann van Graan’s side, and indeed a shrewd piece of business given the impact Kleyn has made in his 42 appearances in red to date.

While time will be tight to force his way into Joe Schmidt’s plans for Japan, Kleyn has certainly shown all the credentials required for Test level, and Peter O’Mahony believes his consistently excellent performances will put him right in the mix.

“Jean has a great way of going about his work, he’s a very diligent man, he works hard and keeps the head down and he’s very, very effective in what he does and he knows what he’s very good at and works hard at it,” the Munster captain said of his team-mate. 

“I’ve no doubt that if he continues the way he has been performing at the moment, taking his form from last year into this season, I’ve no doubt that he’ll be banging on the right doors.

“But he’ll know himself that performance is key — consistency of performance. And he knows that better than anyone.”

Kleyn starts tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 inter-pro against Ulster [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports] from the bench, but his worth in the engine room is unquestionable. 

Van Graan added: “I think obviously he will strive to play international rugby but that’s not in my control.

“The only thing I can do is try to make people happy at Munster and at this stage I think we’ve got a very happy squad.

“You can ask the players about that but people want to be part of our club and our club stands for certain values, and he fits into those values so it’s great to have him at our club.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    'At night I couldn't sleep' - Tottenham star Son admits he was 'very nervous' at Asian Games
    'At night I couldn't sleep' - Tottenham star Son admits he was 'very nervous' at Asian Games
    'Still close to my heart': Joachim Low disappointed after Ozil rebuffs attempts at reconciliation
    Vincent Kompany to donate testimonial money to Manchester homelessness fund
    TIGER WOODS
    Woods sits out afternoon foursomes as Poulter and Garcia called up by Europe
    Woods sits out afternoon foursomes as Poulter and Garcia called up by Europe
    Fleetwood and Molinari offer glimmer of hope as Team Europe avoid whitewash in opening fourballs
    Rose produces perfect chip but Americans seize early edge in Ryder Cup fourballs
    MUNSTER
    'I've no doubt that he'll be banging on the right doors': POM backs Kleyn for Ireland
    'I've no doubt that he'll be banging on the right doors': POM backs Kleyn for Ireland
    Mathewson to make Munster debut in inter-pro clash against Ulster
    'Once we get to next week, we're going to stick to our best team'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    A goal that sums up the man â Hazard's likeable modesty goes hand-in-hand with his brilliance
    A goal that sums up the man — Hazard's likeable modesty goes hand-in-hand with his brilliance
    Guardiola warns Mendy as French defender arrives late after attending Joshua title fight
    Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars owner moves closer to £600m purchase of Wembley Stadium

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie