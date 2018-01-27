  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 27 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Ireland international signs with Rovers 18 months after leaving West Ham

Lifelong Hoops fan Joey O’Brien has signed for Shamrock Rovers.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 27 Jan 2018, 5:16 PM
5 hours ago 7,758 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3820296
Image: George Kelly
Image: George Kelly

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Joey O’Brien has put pen to paper with boyhood club Shamrock Rovers having spent 18 months without a club.

Still just 31, O’Brien was released by West Ham in the summer of 2016 after spending five seasons in east London. He made 105 appearances for the club – 67 of them in the Premier League.

The Dubliner spent time back at his first employers, Bolton Wanderers, last summer, to train with Trotters fitness coach Nick Allamby in order to keep fit, but didn’t line out in a competitive fixture for the Championship side.

Having decided to move back to his hometown with his family, O’Brien touched base with Rovers, and was today unveiled as Stephen Bradley’s latest signing for the Hoops.

“I’m buzzing to be here and get going. It happened over a short period of time, I made contact with the club and luckily it got over the line,” O’Brien said.

I was moving back home with my family so it was a logical thing – I support Shamrock Rovers. I’ve been to Rovers-Bohs games over the years as a supporter in the Rovers end, so it’ll be nice to be out there playing.

“I wanted to get playing and come back here. This is the place to be. Last season I was at Rovers games and I’ve watched them a few times.

“I’ll speak to the manager and get to know the players. It’s about becoming part of the squad: I definitely bring
the age up!

“Hopefully the way I go about training and off the pitch as well, some of the younger lads can learn from working
with me.

It was fantastic at West Ham, apart from the last year where it didn’t work out for me. But that’s what happens.
Then I was up at Bolton – I still have contacts there from when I started. It was just a nice fit at the time to try
and get fit. I played a couple of games but competitively is what it’s all about; it’s been a while since I played in
matches. I’ve put in a lot of hours into getting to this situation.

“Hopefully now I’ll go to Portugal [for the Atlantic Cup] and get a good bit of training in before the season starts.

Coming back to play in Ireland was always on the radar: even going back five or six years, if I could have played
for Rovers that was always the thing. It’s worked out that way now.

Joey O'Brien Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Manager Bradley confirmed that he and O’Brien had originally spoken about a prospective move some time back, and that he was enthused by the gravitas O’Brien would bring to the club – at all levels – both on and off the field of play.

He also explained that he’s more than cognisant of O’Brien’s history with injuries – which have limited the five-time capped Ireland international to just less than 200 senior career appearances – but remains confident that the 31-year-old’s ailments can be managed.

“I believe Joey and his family have been Rovers fans all their lives, so it was an easy sell when he got in contact a few months back,” said Bradley.

“We sat down and had a chat and he trained with us for a while before he had to go back to England to do a few things. When he made the phone call to say he wanted to get it done it was great for both of us.

“He’s been getting to know us and vice versa. I think he brings a great experience to the squad. He’s played at such a high level throughout his career. With the group we have, he’s just the right character and right quality.

You see at Roadstone the whole club is based there. So the under-8s will see the first team and I think it’s great when they come in and see the likes of Joey walking around and they can meet him and get to know him.

“We’re all well aware of Joey’s history with injuries and Joey was very open and honest about it as well. We went into this with our eyes open.

“If we can get Joey on the pitch and look after him in training he’ll be a massive asset to the club – what he brings to the dressing room and the training pitch. It’s the whole package.

“He’s been through the mill in terms of games and injuries. We know that, but we just have to manage him.”

Former Liverpool striker rediscovering ‘love and hunger’ for football in Sligo

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Former Liverpool striker rediscovering 'love and hunger' for football in Sligo
Former Liverpool striker rediscovering 'love and hunger' for football in Sligo
West Ham complete loan capture of Euro 2016-winning midfielder from Inter
No change on Sturridge future, but Ings will stay - Klopp
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
BARCELONA
Ronaldo heartened by Ballon d'Or battles with 'great' Messi
Ronaldo heartened by Ballon d'Or battles with 'great' Messi
The Catalan influence in today's Irish basketball final
Espanyol lodge scathing complaint against Piqué and Busquets for post-match remarks
FOOTBALL
Ronaldo on the double from the penalty spot as Madrid put four goals past Valencia
Ronaldo on the double from the penalty spot as Madrid put four goals past Valencia
Mourinho unsurprised by Sanchez display
Sanchez impresses on debut as Man United put four goals past Yeovil Town in the FA Cup
TIGER WOODS
It was a grind - Woods feeling good after Torrey Pines fightback
It was a grind - Woods feeling good after Torrey Pines fightback
Lowry and Power slip below cut line as Tiger clings on for weekend at Torrey Pines
After 10 months out, 'rusty' Woods begins latest comeback with flashes of old magic

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie