This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 5 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'When playing rugby I refused to walk anywhere - but it's one of the best ways to make the most of a holiday'

Former Munster out-half and personal trainer Jonny Holland on ways you can stay in shape on holiday.

By Jonny Holland Thursday 5 Jul 2018, 2:22 PM
1 hour ago 4,051 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4109150
Jonny Holland in action for Munster back in 2013.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Jonny Holland in action for Munster back in 2013.
Jonny Holland in action for Munster back in 2013.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

THERE ARE TWO ways of dealing with your holidays. Trying to stay some bit in shape while enjoying yourself or completely letting go.

As much as I try, Iâ€™m not someone that can completely let go. Traditionally I would have always had to train while I was on holidays and it was an understanding I had with Chloe (my girlfriend).

We (she) would then book a holiday with a pretty good gym and somewhere that I could get my work done.

Since finishing up with rugby thereâ€™s less of a focus on training but we still like to have the option to use a gym. It can be useful to look at the options in the hotel before you book it, there will be pictures of gyms in reviews like Trip Advisor.

If they donâ€™t show many then itâ€™s probably not worth going to that gym. And thatâ€™s fine too.

There are many ways to keep active on holidays. When playing rugby I refused to walk anywhere outside of training. Now I see walking as one of the best ways to make the most of your holiday.

You can see a lot more of the city that youâ€™re staying in while also burning some calories and staying fit while away. We try to get out and about more and this will be the plan when we go away at the end of the summer. There will definitely be a visit to The Cheesecake Factory at the end of some of these walks but Iâ€™d like to pretend it balances out.

Another way to get some exercise done while youâ€™re away is utilising the space in the hotel room for some high intensity circuits.

HIIT (high intensity interval training) is the most efficient way to get a quick workout done whilst getting the biggest bang for your buck. This will have to be mainly bodyweight exercise like Bulgarian squats with a foot on a chair or the bed, jump squats, push ups, sit ups etc.

You can get creative by using objects for more resistance. You could also bring a resistance band which can be used a number of ways to target different muscles and can be a nice way to incorporate some upper body into these circuits.

Personally I have gone away from the sweaty hotel room HIIT circuits and prefer to get out in the nice weather and make the most of the scenery. Try to find a hike or walk that allows you to see popular areas, water-sports like paddle boarding or kayaking, or even work on your tan by walking the beach between bouts of sunbathing.

Cycling can also be a very efficient way to take in a lot of the area while staying very active without feeling like youâ€™re putting in too much effort.

Any bit of activity will work and in my opinion the more natural the better. It will allow you to feel like youâ€™ve taken a break from your training without completely letting yourself go.

If youâ€™re an athlete and have taken a break from training with an important event coming up it might be in your best interest to choose the first option and just book a hotel with a decent gym. Either way thereâ€™s something for everyone.

Rest is important too so donâ€™t waste your expensive holiday inside a gym. Plan your rest around the weeks that youâ€™re away. If you periodise training and work from a trusted programme you can definitely afford some extra days off.

If you have any questions relating to these products please leave your comments below or to sign up for a one to one consultation, email contact@jonnyholland10.com

You can follow Jonnyâ€™s journey over the next 12 weeks right here:

Jonny Holland's Journey

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Jonny Holland
@jonnyholland10
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Irish actor Niall Sheehy was raging at audience members who watched England's penalty shootout in the middle of his play
Irish actor Niall Sheehy was raging at audience members who watched England's penalty shootout in the middle of his play
Sterling proud of England for refusing to rise to Colombia's 'silly' antics
Poll: Do you want England to win the World Cup?
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Uefa will allow a fourth substitute in extra time of European matches next season
Uefa will allow a fourth substitute in extra time of European matches next season
Bournemouth fined Â£4.75m for breaking financial rules before Premier League promotion
Fifa rebukes Maradona's 'inappropriate' referee claims
ENGLAND
'Yesterday was a massive milestone for us as a group because we hadn't won a knockout game for so long'
'Yesterday was a massive milestone for us as a group because we hadn't won a knockout game for so long'
'The most amazing 24 hours' - England's Delph missed World Cup win for birth of his daughter
Vardy doubtful for England's World Cup quarter-final after last-minute penalty switch
FRANCE
After impressing at the World Cup, â‚¬35 million France defender set to complete Bayern move - reports
After impressing at the World Cup, â‚¬35 million France defender set to complete Bayern move - reports
Poll: Eight teams left in the race, but who do you now think will win the World Cup?
Blow for Uruguay as Cavani looks set to miss last-eight showdown with France
COLOMBIA
Colombia victims of 'monumental theft' in England defeat, claims Maradona
Colombia victims of 'monumental theft' in England defeat, claims Maradona
'We did not to deserve to lose, we have done more than England'
'I don't want to go home yet' - Southgate and England dreaming of World Cup glory

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie