Who will gain the advantage in tonight’s quarter-final first-legs?
Liveblog
Here are tonight’s teams…
ONCE del #SevillaFC ante el @FCBayernES en la IDA de cuartos de final de la @LigadeCampeones #vamosmisevilla #UCL #SFCFCB pic.twitter.com/WEQRnXET7f— Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) April 3, 2018
¡Ya tenemos el once inicial! #packmas #UCL #SFCFCB pic.twitter.com/KRM5TXsqv7— FC Bayern Español (@FCBayernES) April 3, 2018
📝 Madridistas! This is our starting XI for tonight's Champions League quarter-final first leg against @juventusfcen! ¡VAMOS!#APorLa13 | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/KtjAoyupYM— Real Madrid C.F.🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) April 3, 2018
Juventus XI: Buffon; De Sciglio, Barzagli, Chiellini, Asamoah; Khedira, Bentancur; Douglas Costa, Dybala, Alex Sandro; Higuain— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) April 3, 2018
Bench: Szczesny, Rugani, Lichtsteiner, Matuidi, Marchisio, Cuadrado, Mandzukic#TOGETHER #UCL #JuveRM
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
Kick off for the game is at 7.45pm.
