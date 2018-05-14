  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 14 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Our dressing-room is quiet in there' - Cody and Kilkenny relieved to escape Leinster opener with win

Kiklenny rallied to defeat Dublin with a dramatic injury-time goal in their Leinster SHC Round 1 clash.

By Paul Keane Monday 14 May 2018, 7:45 AM
10 hours ago 1,297 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4010946
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

BRIAN CODY ADMITTED there was a stunned silence in his Kilkenny dressing-room after escaping to victory in the Leinster SHC at Dublin’s expense.

The National League champions trailed underdogs Dublin from the third minute until the 71st when Liam Blanchfield hit what proved to be match winning goal for the Cats.

In between, Kilkenny struggled to contain the power and industry of converted Dublin full-forward Liam Rushe who had a hand in all three goals and several more of the hosts’ points.

“He’s probably one of the most experienced players out there,” said 11-time All-Ireland winning manager Cody of Rushe.

“You can’t buy experience but he’s bought it several times. Of course he’s a very, very good player. It’s not a question of him causing us problems, it’s a question of how we deal with him and how we all work together for the sake of the team.

The reality is that he did (cause problems). And our dressing-room is quiet in there. It’s absolute relief, of course it is.

“It almost feels like, ‘Did we win it?’ Yes, we did win it. Am I happy? I’m delighted. Because of the fact that we’re walking away with two points.

“We could have been walking away with no points. Then there is real pressure on. There’s still pressure on, terrific pressure, and we go to play Offaly next Sunday and it’s going to be so similar to today and easily as difficult.”

Cody said he will assess the fitness of ex-Hurler of the Year Richie Hogan during the week though assured that his absence from the 26 yesterday wasn’t related to his long-term back trouble.

“Essentially his back was fine,” said Cody. “When you’re coming back from an injury and working so hard, you can easily pick up a niggle somewhere else and that’s really what happened to him. How he’ll be during the week we’ll have to wait and see.”

It remains to be seen if Conal Keaney will play any part for Dublin against Wexford in Round 2 on Sunday.

The veteran forward was taken off with 10 minutes to go with shoulder trouble.

“He thinks it’s just bruising of his collar bone, hopefully it’s not broken but it doesn’t seem to be swelling up too badly,” said Gilroy who claimed Keaney’s withdrawal was a turning point in proceedings.

Without him, Dublin were outscored 1-5 to 0-1 in the closing minutes.

“I think Conal going off very much disrupted us, we were kind of scrambling after that,” said Gilroy. “He was doing a lot of good work, himself and Liam were working very well up the middle and that did affect us in the last 10 minutes.

“There are a lot of things for us to look at in that period, and I think also in the first-half, we missed too many chances.

“We had a lot of dominance there and just didn’t take advantage of it. We should have been much further ahead. We fought very hard but at the end of the day, it was the score at the final whistle that counted. We have to finish out games better and that’s the lesson from this.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Kilkenny clinch dramatic win as Pat Gilroy’s Dubs leave it behind them at Parnell Park

Watch: The crucial Johnny Heaney goal that secured victory for Galway over Mayo

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Keane
@keanepaul11
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
FOOTBALL
Neymar tired of transfer talk amid Real Madrid, Man Utd talk
Neymar tired of transfer talk amid Real Madrid, Man Utd talk
Comeback falls short as five-goal Levante put paid to Barca's invincible ambitions
'You need to be brave and take risks': Pochettino urges Spurs board to match his ambition
LEINSTER
'Munster, with the prep theyâll have had, theyâll have got the edge'
'Munster, with the prep they’ll have had, they’ll have got the edge'
'Obsessed is the word... we have a love affair with this tournament'
Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team
HURLING
Do you agree with the Sunday Game's first man-of-the-match awards of the 2018 championships?
Do you agree with the Sunday Game's first man-of-the-match awards of the 2018 championships?
Kilkenny clinch dramatic win as Pat Gilroy's Dubs leave it behind them at Parnell Park
As it happened: Dublin v Kilkenny, Leinster SHC
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I'm not ready to face Arsenal' - departing Wenger rules out Premier League job
'I'm not ready to face Arsenal' - departing Wenger rules out Premier League job
Conte: 'If we play like this in the FA Cup final we don't have a chance'
Mourinho waiting for Carrick to step into assistant role as Faria successor

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie