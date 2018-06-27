This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'He checks every mark:' Irving says LeBron James should have won the MVP

Boston Celtics Star Kyrie Irving says James Harden is the ‘people’s MVP’

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Jun 2018, 10:25 PM
1 hour ago 1,989 Views 11 Comments
Kyrie Irving, LeBron James
Kyrie Irving, LeBron James
Kyrie Irving, LeBron James

KYRIE IRVING BELIEVES LeBron James should have been the NBA’s MVP in 2017-18, although he acknowledges James Harden was a popular choice.

Houston Rockets’ Harden was handed the award on Monday after helping his team to the best regular season record in the league, while basketball great James, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, finished second in the voting.

Harden scooped the award after a season which saw him average more than 30 points per game, with 5.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists.

Although Irving – once of the Cavs, now at the Boston Celtics – understands why Harden won, he would have gone for James after considering the statistics.

James, a four-time MVP, played 10 more regular season games, scored 60 more points, logged 320 more rebounds, made 117 more assists and shot almost 10 per cent more accurately than Harden last season.

“MVP is hard to gauge nowadays, because now you have the people’s MVP and you have the NBA’s MVP,” Irving told radio station Hot 97.

“I think the people’s MVP was definitely James [Harden], but the NBA MVP is definitely LeBron. If we’re talking strictly based off stats, he checks every mark.

“He’s incredible, he’s incredible.”

