This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 25 °C Wednesday 27 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

183rd-ranked Serena Williams seeded for Wimbledon, Andy Murray misses out

Two-time winner Murray only recently returned from an 11-month absence, but 36-year-old Williams is seeded 25th after giving birth last September.

By AFP Wednesday 27 Jun 2018, 11:36 AM
1 hour ago 2,462 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4094507
Williams has been granted a discretionary seeding by the tournament's organisers.
Image: Adam Davy
Williams has been granted a discretionary seeding by the tournament's organisers.
Williams has been granted a discretionary seeding by the tournament's organisers.
Image: Adam Davy

SEVEN-TIME WIMBLEDON champion Serena Williams has been seeded 25th for this year’s women’s singles by the organisers, despite being ranked 183rd in the world.

The 36-year-old – who was not seeded for the French Open – has made only a tentative return to action following complications during daughter Alexis Olympia’s birth last September.

Williams played her first Grand Slam for over a year at the French Open last month, reaching the fourth round before a shoulder injury forced her to quit ahead of her clash with old rival Maria Sharapova.

In contrast, Britain’s two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has not been seeded in the men’s singles although he has returned to action in the past fortnight.

The 31-year-old spent nearly 11 months off the court due to a hip injury and then a subsequent operation, has not committed himself to play at Wimbledon as of yet.

Fever-Tree Championships - Day Two - Queen's Club Murray's return from a hip injury was unsuccessful, the two-time Wimbledon champion lost to Nick Kygrios in the Queen's Club first round on 19 June. Source: Steven Paston

Some had argued against Williams being seeded with world number 32 Dominika Cibulkova telling the BBC it would be ‘unfair’ as she would be the player to lose out as there are 32 seeds.

The All England Club usually follows the WTA ranking list, but reserves the right to make a change if it “is necessary to produce a balanced draw”.

This year’s French Open champion Simona Halep is the women’s top seed, with Swiss legend and eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer the men’s top seed.

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Murray casts doubt over Wimbledon after 11-month comeback ends in defeat

Boris Becker’s diplomatic passport is ‘fake’ says Central Africa Republic

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'The most important game in my career': Serbia determined to shine in do-or-die Brazil clash
'The most important game in my career': Serbia determined to shine in do-or-die Brazil clash
Germany suspends two members of backroom staff over spat with Swedes
2019 World Cup a thrilling prospect for Schmidt's superb Ireland
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Maradona receives treatment after Argentina's dramatic win
Maradona receives treatment after Argentina's dramatic win
Southampton sign Celtic midfielder for €8 million
Phil Neville's 16-year-old son Harvey signs for Man United from Valencia
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man United midfielder Fellaini sets date for announcement on future
Man United midfielder Fellaini sets date for announcement on future
'Ozil is one of the best players in the world' - Under-fire Germany star receives support
Mane needs to improve, says Senegal coach
LIONEL MESSI
Can Lionel Messi save Argentina from themselves?
Can Lionel Messi save Argentina from themselves?
Messi and Rojo magic helps nervy Argentina reach World Cup last 16
GOL! Messi opens World Cup account with stunning finish to get Argentina up and running
ARGENTINA
'I'm fine' - Argentina legend Maradona allays health fears after requiring medical assistance
'I'm fine' - Argentina legend Maradona allays health fears after requiring medical assistance
Mikel claims Nigeria denied 'clear penalty' in Argentina loss
As it happened: Nigeria v Argentina, World Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie