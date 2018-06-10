Laois survive stern Carlow challenge to book first Leinster final in 11 years

Laois 0-12

Carlow 0-8

Kevin O’Brien reports from Croke Park

IT’S NOT A game that will live long in the memory, but Laois are back in the Leinster final for the first time since 2007 after seeing off a determined Carlow outfit in Croke Park.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Amid all the furore over Carlow’s brilliant run to the last four of the province, Laois have quietly slipped under the radar this season.

In his debut campaign in charge, John Surgrue has led the O’Moore County to the Division 4 title and now they’ll most likely face Dublin in a provincial decider. More significantly, it means Laois are just one win away from the Super 8s.

Carlow’s defensive counter-attacking game is difficult to play against, but Laois were patient and led throughout the entire game to secure a third straight win over Turlough O’Brien’s team this season.

Ross Munnelly is the sole Laois survivor from their last trip to the Leinster final, scoring 1-1 in their 3-14 to 1-14 defeat to Dublin 11 years ago. Munnelly scored three important first-half frees and was eventually replaced by Evan O’Carroll, whose father passed away during the week.

It was full-forward Donie Kingston who was the fulcrum of the Laois attack, working effectively as a target man, particularly in the second-half.

Carlow were chasing their first Leinster final since 1944 after scoring from every shot against Kildare, they were far less clinical and shot six wides today.

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Carlow left Paul Broderick up front on his own and played a three-man midfield of John Murphy, Sean Murphy and Eoghan Ruth.

When they defended, wing-forwards Sean Gannon and Diarmuid Walshe dropped onto the half-back line, while Sean Murphy and Ruth slotted into centre-back to release Daniel St Ledger as a sweeper in front of his full-back line.

Carlow’s full-back line all tagged their men – Chris Crowley on Ross Munnelly, Shane Redmond on Donie Kingston and Conor Lawlor on Niall Donoher. The rest of the Carlow team defended zonally inside their own 45.

The Carlow game-plan is built around a fast counter-attack, mainly down the wings, and Broderick’s accuracy up front – both from open play and placed balls.

Laois have played Carlow twice already this year in the league and John Sugrue’s side were well set-up tactically for that challenge. They blocked the Carlow runners on the counter-attack and conceded just two frees inside the 45 during the opening period.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Carlow had a couple of goal chances in the opening period with Jordan Morrissey unlucky not to have been awarded a penalty when he was hauled down by Mark Timmons in front of the posts in the 24th minute.

But Laois dominated possession and went in 0-6 to 0-3 ahead at the interval, with Donie Kingston, Paul Kingston, Ross Munnelly and Finbarr Crowley on target.

Laois opened the second-half with five wides while Carlow’s running game started to pitch holes up front. Broderick nailed three scores (two frees) to leave O’Brien’s men one behind after the third quarter.

Laois eventually rediscovered their mojo and led by Donie Kingston they moved into a 0-10 to 0-7 lead after 65 minutes. Kingston nailed his third free and then set-up O’Loughlin for a score, before O’Carroll sealed the victory.

Scorers for Laois: Ross Munnelly 0-3 (0-3f), Donal Kingston 0-2 (0-1f), Paul Kingston 0-1, Finbarr Crowley 0-1, Brian Glynn 0-1, Niall Donoher 0-1.

Scorers for Carlow: Paul Broderick 0-6 (0-5f), Darragh O’Brien 0-1, Diarmuid Walshe 0-1.

Laois

1. Graham Brody (Portlaoise)

2. Stephen Attride (Killeshin)

3. Mark Timmons (Graiguecullen)

4. Gareth Dillon (Portlaoise)

5. Trevor Collins (Graigcullen)

6. Colm Begley (Stradbally)

12. Damien O’Connor (Timahoe)

8. John O’Louglin (St Brigid’s)

9. Kieran Lillis (Portlaoise)

10. Alan Farrell (Ballylinan)

7. Finbarr Crowley (Emo)

15. Paul Kingston (Arles Killeen)

13. Ross Munnelly (Arles Kilcruise)

14. Donal Kingston (Arles Killeen)

11. Niall Donoher (Courtwood)

Subs

18. Benny Carroll (Portlaoise) for O’Connor (41)

20. Brian Glynn (Portlaoise) for Farrell (45)

19. Evan O’Carroll (Crettyard) for Munnelly (53)

17. Darren Strong (Emo) for Paul Kingston (63)

21. Gary Walsh (Ballylinan) for Donal Kingston (70)

22. David Conway (Arles Kilccruise) for O’Loughlin (71)

24. Shne Nwrney (O’Dempsey’s) for Attride (79)

Carlow

1. Robbie Molloy (Rathvilly)

4. Conor Lawlor (Palatine)

3. Shane Redmond (Tinryland)

2. Chris Crowley (Palatine)

5. Jordan Morrissey (Éire Óg)

6. Daniel St Ledger (Kildavin/Clonegal)

7. Ciarán Moran (Palatine)

8. Seán Murphy (Fenagh)

9. Eoghan Ruth (Éire Óg)

15. John Murphy (Grange)

10. Seán Gannon (Éire Óg)

11. Darragh Foley (Kilbride)

12. Diarmuid Walshe (Tinryland)

13. Paul Broderick (Tinryland)

14. Darragh O’Brien (Éire Óg)

Subs

18. Brendan Kavanagh (Eire Og) for Gannon (ht)

19. Cian Lawler (Tinryland) for Walshe (57)

20. Simon Doyle (O’Hanrahans) for O’Brien (63)

22. Kieran Nolan (Fighting Cocks) for Crowley (70)

21. Danny Moran (Tinryland) for John Murphy (71)

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford)