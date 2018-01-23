  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 23 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

PSG announce surprise signing of French free agent Lassana Diarra

Despite Unai Emery previously indicating he was happy with PSG’s midfield options, the Ligue 1 leaders have signed Lassana Diarra.

By The42 Team Tuesday 23 Jan 2018, 6:58 PM
2 hours ago 5,224 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3813556

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN HAVE announced the signing former France international Lassana Diarra on a free transfer.

Diarra has been a free agent since leaving Al Jazira last month and boosts the midfield options of the Ligue 1 leaders, although PSG coach Unai Emery previously indicated he would not be looking to make signings during the January transfer window.

The Spaniard namechecked 21-year-old Argentine Giovani Lo Celso as a possible solution to the club’s defensive midfield issues earlier this month, while playing down a move for Diarra.

But the 32-year-old former Marseille and Real Madrid midfielder completed his return to Ligue 1 on Tuesday, signing a 18-month deal.

Diarra, who last featured for France in 2016, could make his PSG debut against Guingamp on Wednesday in the Coupe de France.

“I am very happy to have signed for my hometown club,” Diarra told PSG’s official website. “Paris Saint-Germain represents a lot to me and, with the international dimension the club has taken in recent seasons, it is every player’s dream to play here.

“I am lucky enough to make this dream come true, to know what it feels like to play at the Parc des Princes wearing the Rouge et Bleu. I intend to do everything I can, bring all my experience and show all my desire to play, to prove that the club has made the right choice in showing its confidence in me.”

“We are delighted to welcome Lassana Diarra, a quality footballer, to Paris Saint-Germain,” PSG CEO and chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said.

“His vast experience, both of foreign leagues and the international football with the France national team, gives our coaching staff another option as we enter a very exciting second half of the season.

“I know that Lassana is very ambitious, like everyone here. Our fans at the Parc des Princes really love players that hail from the Paris region. I know they will give him a warm welcome and the strength to help our team reach its objectives.”]

- Omni

Mascherano leaving Barcelona after seven seasons to head to China

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
305 days after horror leg break, Ireland star Seamus Coleman makes return to action
305 days after horror leg break, Ireland star Seamus Coleman makes return to action
Chelsea youngster joins Newcastle on loan
Former Brazil and Man City striker Robinho joins Turkish club despite rape conviction
FOOTBALL
PSG announce surprise signing of French free agent Lassana Diarra
PSG announce surprise signing of French free agent Lassana Diarra
Premier League clubs on alert as PSG winger Lucas Moura told he can leave
'I've still got a lot to offer' - Lennon leaves Everton to make Burnley switch
LEINSTER
U20s boss McNamara an inspiration to coaches who weren't pro players
U20s boss McNamara an inspiration to coaches who weren't pro players
A tackle that shows just how important Tadhg Furlong is to Leinster
Six Nations break badly timed for Cullen's impressive Leinster
IRELAND
Keith Earls' brilliance sums up the excitement around Munster's attack
Keith Earls' brilliance sums up the excitement around Munster's attack
The World Economic Forum says Ireland has problems with 'soaring wealth inequality'
Parra's exile from France XV extended as Clermont star ruled out of clash with Ireland
MUNSTER
Munster well worth the wait as they book record quarter-final date in style
Munster well worth the wait as they book record quarter-final date in style
Concern for Schmidt as Dave Kilcoyne leaves Thomond on crutches
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie