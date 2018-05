Leaders UCD held, more misery for manager-less Athlone

FIRST DIVISION LEADERS UCD had to be content with a point, as they drew 1-1 with Shelbourne at Tolka Park tonight.

However, it could have been worse for the visitors, as James English gave Shels the lead early in the second half.

Gary O’Neill scored a dramatic 89th-minute equaliser, while the Students also were reduced to 10 men in the dying stages, after Georgie Kelly picked up a second booking.

A bad week got worse for bottom-of-the-table Athlone amid a 3-0 loss at home to Galway United.

Eoin McCormack gave the visitors a 38th-minute lead, before second-half goals from Marc Ludden and Stephen Kenny added gloss to the scoreline.

The result comes in the wake of Wednesday’s confirmation that Aaron Callaghan had stepped down as manager of the club.

Second-place Drogheda also endured a disappointing evening, as they suffered just their second loss of the season — a 2-1 defeat away to Finn Harps.

Sean Brennan’s free kick had given the visitors a first-half lead, but Ollie Horgan’s men fought back impressively after the break.

Goals from Keith Cowan and Ciaran O’Connor early in the second half enabled the hosts to claim all three points.

Finally, Cabinteely secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory away to Wexford.

A first-half Conor Keeley penalty, after an infringement inside the box on Kieran ‘Marty’ Waters, proved to be the difference between the sides.

