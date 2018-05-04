Leaders UCD held, more misery for manager-less Athlone

FIRST DIVISION LEADERS UCD had to be content with a point, as they drew 1-1 with Shelbourne at Tolka Park tonight.

However, it could have been worse for the visitors, as James English gave Shels the lead early in the second half.

Gary Oâ€™Neill scored a dramatic 89th-minute equaliser, while the Students also were reduced to 10 men in the dying stages, after Georgie Kelly picked up a second booking.

A bad week got worse for bottom-of-the-table Athlone amid a 3-0 loss at home to Galway United.

Eoin McCormack gave the visitors a 38th-minute lead, before second-half goals from Marc Ludden and Stephen Kenny added gloss to the scoreline.

The result comes in the wake of Wednesdayâ€™s confirmation thatÂ Aaron Callaghan had stepped down as manager of the club.

Second-place Drogheda also endured a disappointing evening, as they suffered just their second loss of the season â€” a 2-1 defeat away to Finn Harps.

Sean Brennanâ€™s free kick had given the visitors a first-half lead, butÂ Ollie Horganâ€™s men fought back impressively after the break.

Goals from Keith Cowan andÂ Ciaran Oâ€™Connor early in the second half enabled the hosts to claim all three points.

Finally, Cabinteely secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory away to Wexford.

A first-half Conor Keeley penalty, after an infringement inside the box onÂ Kieran â€˜Martyâ€™ Waters, proved to be the difference between the sides.

