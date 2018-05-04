  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Leaders UCD held, more misery for manager-less Athlone

It was a busy night of action in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

By The42 Team Friday 4 May 2018, 11:04 PM
UCDâ€™s Gary O'Neill was on target tonight (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

FIRST DIVISION LEADERS UCD had to be content with a point, as they drew 1-1 with Shelbourne at Tolka Park tonight.

However, it could have been worse for the visitors, as James English gave Shels the lead early in the second half.

Gary Oâ€™Neill scored a dramatic 89th-minute equaliser, while the Students also were reduced to 10 men in the dying stages, after Georgie Kelly picked up a second booking.

A bad week got worse for bottom-of-the-table Athlone amid a 3-0 loss at home to Galway United.

Eoin McCormack gave the visitors a 38th-minute lead, before second-half goals from Marc Ludden and Stephen Kenny added gloss to the scoreline.

The result comes in the wake of Wednesdayâ€™s confirmation thatÂ Aaron Callaghan had stepped down as manager of the club.

Second-place Drogheda also endured a disappointing evening, as they suffered just their second loss of the season â€” a 2-1 defeat away to Finn Harps.

Sean Brennanâ€™s free kick had given the visitors a first-half lead, butÂ Ollie Horganâ€™s men fought back impressively after the break.

Goals from Keith Cowan andÂ Ciaran Oâ€™Connor early in the second half enabled the hosts to claim all three points.

Finally, Cabinteely secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory away to Wexford.

A first-half Conor Keeley penalty, after an infringement inside the box onÂ Kieran â€˜Martyâ€™ Waters, proved to be the difference between the sides.

The42 Team
