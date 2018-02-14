New arrivals to the League of Ireland worth keeping an eye out for this season

Krisztian Adorjan (Dundalk)

WITH DUNDALK’S MAJOR creative outlet Patrick McEleney leaving for England, Stephen Kenny has brought in Hungarian attacking midfielder Adorjan on loan from Serie B side Novara Calcio.

The 25 year-old, who had four years at Liverpool without featuring for the first team, is a technically-gifted player who impressed during pre-season friendlies. Adorjan showed some nice touches in Sunday’s President’s Cup while remaining largely on the periphery of the game, but we learned afterwards that he played despite suffering from illness.

Adorjan (right) with Cork City's Kieran Sadlier. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Eduardo Pincelli (Sligo Rovers)

Sligo Rovers have added a vastly-experienced footballer in the shape of Brazilian midfielder Eduardo Pincelli. Having made his debut for Fluminense at the age of 16, he has gone to play in Sweden, Colombia, Malaysia and Italy.

Now 34, Pincelli has most recently been plying his trade in Cyprus, and should add some much-needed invention to Gerard Lyttle’s side.

Source: Michael Melly

Kevin Toner (St Patrick’s Athletic)

Meath native Toner made his Premier League debut for Aston Villa at just 19, but after a series of loan spells, he has opted to come home and try his luck in the League of Ireland.

The centre-half has the potential to become one of the league’s finest defenders and he should fill the void left by Dutchman Jordi Balk at the Saints.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Stanley Aborah (Waterford)

Well-travelled Stanley Aborah began his professional career at Ajax and featured in the 2004 Champions League — coming on as a substitute for Rafael van der Vaart against Maccabi Tel-Aviv.

The midfielder has lined out for the likes of Vitesse Arnhem, Portsmouth, Notts County and Gillingham and is one of two Belgians to join the First Division champions along with compatriot Faysel Kasmi.

Source: Twitter/WaterfordFCie

Joey O’Brien (Shamrock Rovers)

Dubliner O’Brien spent 14 years in English football, having joined Bolton Wanderers as a youngster in 2002. Under Sam Allardyce, he featured predominantly at full-back and made a name for himself as one of Ireland’s most promising young players.

However, injuries have seriously hampered O’Brien’s progression over the years. Big Sam brought him to West Ham in 2011 and he remained with the Hammers until his release in June 2016.

With five Ireland caps to his name, the 31-year-old could prove a valuable asset if he can get himself fully fit at Rovers.

O'Brien with Stephen Bradley. Source: Twitter/ShamrockRovers

Graham Cummins (Cork City)

Cork native Cummins is back at his hometown club six years after leaving for Preston North End. Back then, the striker proved was excellent in front of goal for the Leesiders, albeit in the First Division.

He has gone on to play for Exeter City and St Johnstone and returns for a second spell at City. The 30-year-old scored in Sunday’s President’s Cup win over Dundalk, but manager John Caulfield was quick to question his work-rate in the first half of that game.

Last year, Sean Maguire contributed to their title win with 20 league goals but this season they will be looking for goals to come from all over the field. It’s an incredibly tough act to follow and Cummins has his work cut out for him.

Source: Jeff Holmes

Ronan Coughlan (Bray Wanderers)

Limerick native Coughlan is back in Ireland after arriving at Bray last week. The striker spent three-and-a-half years at Huddersfield Town, but left the Terriers after their promotion to the Premier League last summer.

Along with Danny Kane (Cork City and Tadhg Ryan (Galway United), 22-year-old Coughlan is the third player to come to the LOI from Huddersfield in recent times.

Source: EMPICS Sport

Dylan Watts (Bohemians)

Bohemians announced the signing of 20-year-old Dubliner Dylan Watts on a six-month loan from Leicester City last month.

The forward made a name for himself at UCD to earn a move to the Foxes in September 2016, but he will be hoping to gain some experience in senior football at Dalymount Park over the coming months.

Bohs boss Keith Long with Watts. Source: Twitter/bfcdublin

John Cofie (Derry City)

Ghanaian-born Cofie was on the books for Manchester United for six years, during which he was loaned out to Royal Antwerp and Sheffield United.

At 25, the forward has had no less than seven permanent clubs since the United days, but Candstripes manager Kenny Shiels will hope he can bring the best out of the former England U17 international this season.

Source: EMPICS Sport

Adam Morgan (Sligo Rovers)

Like Cofie, Adam Morgan came through the youth academy of one of England’s top clubs. The striker was snapped up by his local club Liverpool as a five-year-old and worked his way up the ranks to make his senior debut for the Reds under Brendan Rodgers in 2012.

Since leaving the Merseysiders, Morgan admits struggling to deal with the knock-back but, at 23, he has been offered the chance to resurrect his career in the SSE Airtricity League.

Source: Twitter/AMorgan94

Karolis Chvedukas (Dundalk)

Lithuanian midfielder Chvedukas has played in his homeland, Poland and Croatia, and lands in Dundalk from Suduva Marijampole.

Capped 19 times at international level, he was a regular in the most recent World Cup qualification campaign. The 26-year-old could prove a shrewd signing by the Lilywhites.

Source: Andrew Matthews

