  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 13 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

‘You’re the only one of the midfield three without pneumonia'

Stephen Kenny lamented Dundalk’s problems after seeing them lose to Cork City on Sunday.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 12 Feb 2018, 12:48 PM
11 hours ago 9,185 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/3847685
Stephen Kenny pictured during Sunday's President's Cup final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Stephen Kenny pictured during Sunday's President's Cup final.
Stephen Kenny pictured during Sunday's President's Cup final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DUNDALK BOSS STEPHEN Kenny lamented the absence of key players as well as issues with those on the field, after seeing his team lose 4-2 to Cork City in the President’s Cup final on Sunday.

Two goals from Ronan Murray put the Lilywhites in command at Oriel Par, but the visitors secured victory, following an impressive second-half fightback, with goals from Karl Sheppard, Barry McNamee, Kieran Sadlier and Graham Cummins.

“We’ve had a tough week or two with a few things in relation to quite a few injures and we had a severe bout of flu in the camp,” Kenny said afterwards.

“We were struggling to get 11 on the park really, Krisztián Adorjan was sick, obviously Brian Gartland and Karolis Chvedukas [are] in a really bad condition.

“Robbie Benson is the other way — Robbie to be fair put himself forward today.

“As I said to Jamie McGrath at half time, ‘You’re going to have to work hard because you’re the only one of the midfield three without pneumonia.’

“Benson wasn’t in great nick coming on, he was coughing and Kristjan as well.”

Dundalk also will not be at full strength for their Premier Division season opener against Bray Wanderers on Friday night.

Stephen O’Donnell and John Mountney have both been ruled out of that game, while Dean Jarvis, Sean Hoare (who went off with a hamstring injury yesterday) and Seán Gannon are all fitness doubts.

“We knew there would be problems in the team,” added Kenny. “George Poynton is a midfielder playing right back, Chris Shields is a centre midfielder playing centre back.

We had three absolute attacking midfield players playing in midfield, with Robbie Benson sitting in, so we knew we had issues, we knew we weren’t right, Cork capitalised. They took their goals well and you know we can’t have any complaints.

“We could have been three or four up but then we conceded four in the second half, it was the first goal was a terrible goal from our point of view to give away, but that’s the way it goes.”

One positive for the hosts, however, was the performance of Murray. The striker, who was recruited in the off-season after an impressive 2017 campaign with Galway United, got his Dundalk career off to a positive start, registering an impressive brace.

“One thing we’ve seen in training and in the pre-season matches is that he’s a really exceptional finisher. His finishing is very good. He just hits the ball with pace into corners.

“He’s played in a few different positions over the pre-season for us, we’ll need that for over the weeks ahead.

“Ultimately, he’s a striker all his life, normally in a front two. He’s played as a 10 for us in pre-season and a nine. He can also play as an 11 coming in on the left. He can be an asset.”

Overall, despite Sunday’s setback, Kenny remains optimistic his side can launch a sustained title challenge this season, after finishing seven points behind Cork City last year, and trailing them by some distance for much of the campaign.

“We signed four players at the start for last year, one in the middle of the year, in Seán Hoare, Jamie McGrath, Michael Duffy and they were all 21, Jamie was 20 when we signed him. A year on, Duffy, Hoare, McGrath and [Dylan] Connolly, I feel they’ll all be in a better position to have better seasons, they all had good second half of last season, but they’ll be on in the position to have an impact when the season progresses.”

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I think Neymar will play for Real Madrid,’ says Brazil team-mate>

Mario Balotelli booked for complaining about racist abuse to referee, his club claim>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liam Brady: Arsenal let Harry Kane go because he was chubby
Liam Brady: Arsenal let Harry Kane go because he was chubby
'Mourinho has to win the title next season' - Gary Neville warns Man United boss
Key defender's Spurs future unsure after Juventus axe - reports
ITALY
Analysis: Rob Kearney shows why Joe Schmidt remains his number one fan
Analysis: Rob Kearney shows why Joe Schmidt remains his number one fan
'We're just gutted for her. She's a big part of this squad and is going to be a big loss'
Three-try Ireland battle back from early loss of star Miller for first Six Nations win
FRANCE
Suspected mastermind on trial over France's 'heist of the century' more than 40 years later
Suspected mastermind on trial over France's 'heist of the century' more than 40 years later
French rugby players questioned as witnesses by Scottish police at Edinburgh Airport
Terrific Thomas, excellent Earls and the rest of our Six Nations Team of the Week
IRELAND
Henshaw blow will be felt but Ireland confident as they head for Athlone
Henshaw blow will be felt but Ireland confident as they head for Athlone
Ireland and Celtic football families attend funeral of Liam Miller in Cork
Henshaw ruled out of Six Nations but Furlong looks good for Wales
MANCHESTER UNITED
Manchester City's â¬878 million squad the most expensive in history
Manchester City's €878 million squad the most expensive in history
Alexis recalls Messi crying after Chelsea defeat
Smalling and Jones branded 'a disaster' by Neville

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie