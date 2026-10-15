Dublin great Ciarán Kilkenny moves into management with third-level team

DUBLIN FOOTBALL GREAT Ciarán Kilkenny has moved into management with third-level side TU Dublin.

The eight-time All-Ireland winner, who announced his inter-county retirement in July, was publicly announced on Thursday as manager of TU Dublin’s Sigerson Cup team.

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Kilkenny, who had a previous player/manager stint with St Pat’s Drumcondra, is joined in his backroom by Tommy McDaniel as assistant manager, with Christy Broe – who will also take charge of the intermediate footballers – as selector.

TU Dublin opened their Division 1 league campaign on Wednesday night with a 1-23 to 1-9 defeat against Maynooth University.

Kilkenny’s focus will now turn to Sunday’s Dublin senior football final where he will bid to help Castleknock to turn over southside powerhouses Cuala and win a first-ever club title.