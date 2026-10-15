Mayo legend Cora Staunton to be inducted into LGFA Hall of Fame

MAYO LEGEND CORA Staunton is set to be inducted into the Ladies Gaelic Football Association Hall of Fame for 2026.

Staunton will be formally inducted into the LGFA Hall of Fame at the TG4 All-Star banquet on Saturday, 14 November.

Advertisement

Staunton made her debut for Mayo in 1995 at the age of 13, and went on to enjoy a decorated career that spanned over two decades.

She won four All-Ireland senior titles with Mayo, the first coming in 1999 when she was just 17. Staunton also won 11 All-Star awards and six All-Ireland senior club championships with Carnacon. She scored more than 60 goals and 300 points over the course of her career.

Staunton captained Carnacon to the club’s first All-Ireland title in 2002, and again to its most recent in 2017.

“I was quite shocked,” Staunton said after receiving the news from LGFA President Trina Murray. “When she told me what it was for, very shocked but at the same time delighted to get the award. When you retire from playing sport, you think your days of getting awards are over.

“It’s very hard to pick a moment – people always ask me that. Winning with my club was the most special of them all.”

****