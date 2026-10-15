“They’re treated as an afterthought and with a lack of empathy, a lack of respect.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC boss Stephen Kenny has launched a scathing attack on the League of Ireland for how they have scheduled the run-in to the Premier Division season.

The Saints play Shelbourne on Friday for what will be their first game in 27 days since a 1-0 win away to Sligo Rovers on 19 September.

An extended international window between 20 September and 6 October was followed by the FAI Cup semi-finals.

St Pat’s went into that break top of the table on goal difference but are now in second place after Shamrock Rovers won back-to-back games last Thursday against Drogheda United followed by Monday’s victory over third-placed Bohemians.

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The latter also instigated a media boycott because Rovers’ game with Drogheda was brought forward 24 hours to be shown live on Virgin Media, thus affording them extra recovery time ahead of their Dublin derby.

Bohs were able to play a game during the international break when they beat Dundalk on 2 October and then lost to Waterford in the Cup before Monday’s defeat in Tallaght.

Pat’s are back in action against Shels on Friday and must squeeze in their game in hand away to Derry City on Monday before a third fixture in the space of seven days.

“I feel for my players. They’ve given everything. I feel for what they’ve given and what they’ve been given back. How they’ve been treated, how they’re viewed. It’s clear how they’re viewed, how the players are viewed,” he told Virgin Media.

“Merchandising for a final or organising tickets is actually ranked higher in the list of priorities than a team trying to win a league and get into the Champions League. For a player to sacrifice that and then to have that trade off is not good enough.

St Patrick’s Athletic manager Stephen Kenny has hit out at the FAI’s fixture scheduling in the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division title race. Kenny said the fact that his side have gone 27 days without playing a game shows a lack of respect for the club. Second-placed St Pat’s face Shelbourne tomorrow night. 📺 Watch Pat's vs Shels on Virgin Media Two and Play from 19:30. — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) October 15, 2026

“They’re treated as an afterthought and with a lack of empathy, a lack of respect.

“The league is coming to a crescendo and we’ve just sort of been ostracised. Other clubs have had two, three games and we’ve had zero. We’ve wanted to play and been unable to play.

“The fixture scheduling and prioritising the [FAI] Cup semi-final over the match to possibly contend for a league title is puzzling for me and not the right decision.”