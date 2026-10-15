MONA MCSHARRY HAS completed a stunning clean sweep in the women’s 100m Breaststroke at the World Aquatics World Cup series on Thursday, securing the prestigious Triple Crown with her third victory in as many stops.
The 26-year-old topped the morning heats, securing the centre lane for the final in 1:04.39. McSharry then powered to gold in 1:04.03 in the final, finishing just two tenths outside her 2025 Irish Record of 1:03.84.
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Having already claimed 100m Breaststroke gold in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, McSharry made it a perfect three from three in Astana, Kazakhstan, with her fastest performance of the series.
She comes away with $10,000 (€9,000) in prize money.
“There was definitely a bit of pressure (this week), you want to be able to get better and swim faster, and I was able to do that, so I’m happy,” McSharry said after her win. “Having the tactics to be able to calm the nerves is really important and, just going back to being confident in my ability.”
Ellen Walshe was also in action on Thursday, finishing fourth overall in the 400m Individual Medley in 4:29.27. This was her second-fastest time in the event across the World Cup series.
The pair will return to the pool on Friday as McSharry lines up in the 200m Breaststroke, while Walshe will contest both the 100m Individual Medley and 200m Backstroke.
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Mona McSharry completes hat-trick of gold medals at Aquatics World Cup series
MONA MCSHARRY HAS completed a stunning clean sweep in the women’s 100m Breaststroke at the World Aquatics World Cup series on Thursday, securing the prestigious Triple Crown with her third victory in as many stops.
The 26-year-old topped the morning heats, securing the centre lane for the final in 1:04.39. McSharry then powered to gold in 1:04.03 in the final, finishing just two tenths outside her 2025 Irish Record of 1:03.84.
Having already claimed 100m Breaststroke gold in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, McSharry made it a perfect three from three in Astana, Kazakhstan, with her fastest performance of the series.
She comes away with $10,000 (€9,000) in prize money.
“There was definitely a bit of pressure (this week), you want to be able to get better and swim faster, and I was able to do that, so I’m happy,” McSharry said after her win. “Having the tactics to be able to calm the nerves is really important and, just going back to being confident in my ability.”
Ellen Walshe was also in action on Thursday, finishing fourth overall in the 400m Individual Medley in 4:29.27. This was her second-fastest time in the event across the World Cup series.
The pair will return to the pool on Friday as McSharry lines up in the 200m Breaststroke, while Walshe will contest both the 100m Individual Medley and 200m Backstroke.
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100m breaststroke Mona McSharry Swimming Top Of The Tree World Aquatics World Cup