Saturday 6 October, 2018
Leeds still Championship table-toppers for now after late equaliser at Elland Road

Pontus Jansson delivered in the 87th minute to salvage a draw against Brentford.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 6 Oct 2018, 3:12 PM
46 minutes ago 994 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4272041

IT TOOK AN 87th-minute equaliser for Championship leaders Leeds to salvage a point at Elland Road this afternoon as their clash with Brentford finished 1-1.

Leeds United v Brentford - Sky Bet Championship - Elland Road Pontus Jansson celebrates his late goal. Source: Richard Sellers

Swedish defender Pontus Jansson was the home side’s hero after he headed home Ezgjan Alioski’s free-kick and cancelled out Neal Maupay’s 62nd-minute penalty.

Controversy aired around the award of the spot kick, with Leeds unhappy with the decision. Referee Jeremy Simpson adjudged that keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell fouled Ollie Watkins, though it appeared that the Brentford striker was heading to ground before the contact.

Maupay stepped up and duly obliged, slotting home his 10th goal of the season — the first to do so in England’s top four tiers this season.

Leeds defender Luke Ayling was also shown a second yellow card late into injury time.

“I feel shit, to be fair,” goalscorer Jansoson told Sky Sports on the pitch afterwards when asked for his post-match feelings.

sky The current state of the Championship table. Source: Sky Sports.

When asked to mind his language, he continued: “I don’t care, man. This is a robbery from the referee so it feels bad.”

You’re not happy with the referees performance so, the interviewee continued.

“You think that I should be? Not a chance.”

Although still top-of-the-table, Middlesborough, Sheffield United and West Brom are all hot on their heels and have the chance to overtake them with victories in their respective 3pm kick-offs.

