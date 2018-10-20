This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Champions! Kelleher on the double as Leinster A overcome Scarlets to secure inaugural Celtic Cup

Leinster finish their campaign with a clean sweep of wins as they celebrate their triumph.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 20 Oct 2018, 9:07 PM
Ronan Kelleher.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Ronan Kelleher.
Ronan Kelleher.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Scarlets A 8

Leinster A 15

A BRACE OF tries from Ronan Kelleher helped Leinster on their way to securing the inaugural Celtic Cup in what was a tough final against Scarlets.

Leinster have finished their campaign with a clean sweep of victories, but Scarlets pushed them all the way and a late try from Javan Sebastian made for a tense finish in Parc y Scarlets.

The visitors got off the mark after just three minutes through a Ciaran Frawley penalty and Kelleher was in for the first of his two tries shortly after, collecting the ball from Caelan Doris before driving over the try-line on 12 minutes.

Kelleher had his second try five minutes later after profiting from a driving maul to touch the ball down once again.

Leinster were 15-3 in front at the half-time break but a yellow card for Bryan Byrne was quickly followed by Sebastian’s try in the 73rd minute to put some pressure on the visiting side in the closing stages.

Scarlets missed the conversion however, and Leinster were able to hold off their opponents for the remaining minutes and clinch the title.

