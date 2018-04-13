O'Brien and Larmour back to start for Leinster in huge boost ahead of Scarlets

LEINSTER HAVE BEEN boosted by the return of Sean O’Brien and Jordan Larmour ahead of next week’s Champions Cup semi-final, with both named to start in tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Benetton Treviso [KO 7.35pm, TG4].

O’Brien hasn’t played since suffering a dead shoulder against Scarlets during the Six Nations window, which happened 27 minutes into his comeback from a troublesome hip injury which had sidelined him for three months.

The flanker’s return to fitness is a major fillip for Leo Cullen ahead of the semi-final showdown with Scarlets on Saturday week, with O’Brien set to get valuable game time under his belt against the Italian visitors at the RDS.

Larmour sustained a leg injury in training in the week building up to the Pro14 defeat to Ospreys last month but has made good progress in his recovery and starts as expected at fullback.

Jack McGrath captains Leinster for the second time this season while Fergus McFadden, Joey Carbery, Andrew Porter and Jordi Murphy are among the players to come back in after sitting out last weekend’s facile win over Zebre.

In total, Cullen has made 11 changes in personnel from last week as he looks to shuffle his pack in a bid to maintain freshness ahead of Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium.

Johnny Sexton, Rob Kearney, Scott Fardy, Isa Nacewa, Garry Ringrose and James Ryan have been given another week off while Luke McGrath — not involved tomorrow — remains a serious doubt with an ankle injury.

With Ross Byrne named on the bench, Carbery is set for his first start of the season at out-half and partners Jamison Gibson-Park, who is one of only four players retained from last week — Barry Daly, Rory O’Loughlin and Max Deegan being the others.

Jordan Larmour also returns from injury. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Richardt Strauss starts for the first time since February with Andrew Porter completing the front row. Ross Molony and Ian Nagle pair up in the second row with O’Brien, Murphy and Deegan in the engine room.

In the backs, Larmour makes his first appearance since coming off the bench in Ireland’s Grand Slam decider at Twickenham for his 17th cap of a breakthrough season, with Daly switching from fullback to wing. James Lowe is rested.

With two regular season games remaining, Leinster can take a big step towards a home semi-final with victory tomorrow, their lead over nearest Conference B rivals Scarlets standing at four points.

Leinster:

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Fergus McFadden

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Noel Reid

11. Barry Daly

10. Joey Carbery

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Jack McGrath (captain)

2. Richardt Strauss

3. Andrew Porter

4. Ross Molony

5. Ian Nagle

6. Jordi Murphy

7. Seán O’Brien

8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. James Tracy

17. Ed Byrne

18. Michael Bent

19. Mick Kearney

20. Peadar Timmins

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Ross Byrne

23. Adam Byrne

Benetton Treviso:

15. Jayden Hayward

14. Andrea Bronzini

13. Tommaso Iannone

12. Alberto Sgarbi (captain)

11. Monty Ioane

10. Tommaso Allan

9. Tito Tebaldi

1. Federico Zani

2. Luca Bigi

3. Simone Ferrari

4. Marco Lazzaroni

5. Alessandro Zanni

6. Federico Ruzza

7. Sebastian Negri

8. Nasi Manu

Replacements:

16. Engjel Makelara

17. Cherif Traore

18. Tiziano Pasquali

19. Irné Herbst

20. Marco Fuser

21. Dean Budd

22. Ian McKinley

23. Tommaso Benvenuti.

