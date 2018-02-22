  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 23 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'When a guy comes out of the Academy for his first game, he’s got to get to 50 caps somehow'

Ciaran Frawley is set for his first Leinster start following an impressive appearance off the bench last weekend.

By Daire Walsh Thursday 22 Feb 2018, 4:46 PM
9 hours ago 9,783 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3866757
Frawley: starts at out-half.
Image: Byran Keane/INPHO
Frawley: starts at out-half.
Frawley: starts at out-half.
Image: Byran Keane/INPHO

WITH INJURIES TO Robbie Henshaw and Rory O’Loughlin limiting their midfield options, Garry Ringrose’s return from a recent ankle complaint comes as a significant boost to Leo Cullen and his Leinster side.

Though he may yet feature for Ireland before the end of the Six Nations Championship, the former Blackrock College student returns to a Leinster line-up for the first time in almost seven weeks against the Southern Kings tomorrow night [RDS, 7.35pm kick-off].

Ringrose forms a centre partnership with club captain Isa Nacewa for the first time this season, having trained in both the provincial and international set-ups at the beginning of this week.

“Garry was with us on Monday and out in [Ireland] camp on Tuesday. The communication has been good there. Everything has been clear on what’s going on,” Cullen remarked ahead of their meeting with the South African outfit.

“He hasn’t been out that long, Garry, so he’s pretty comfortable with systems. It’s a good chance to see him and Isa together and see how they get on against a Kings side that is slowly, but surely, improving all the time.”

Cullen has gone for a blend of youth and experience for this Pro14 Conference B clash, with Ciaran Frawley set for his first start following an impressive appearance off the bench in last weekend’s win over the Scarlets.

Michael Bent and Mick Kearney will spearhead a pack that is more accustomed to life in the British & Irish Cup, but Cullen believes it is an ideal time to thrust the next generation into the limelight.

“We have a lot of players unavailable to us and a number of injuries as well. I think it’s a great window. For us, as a coaching team, I think it’s important that we demonstrate an element of bravery as well with selections at different times of the year,” the Wicklow man explained.

“We’ve maybe come under a little bit of scrutiny for some selections over the years. We want to make sure guys are pushing through. When a guy comes out of the Academy for his first game, he’s got to get to 50 caps somehow.”

All of 53 points separate Leinster from the Conference’s basement side, making them hot favourites to secure a bonus-point victory on home soil. However, Cullen is wary of the Kings’ physicality in the ruck area – which was effective for large spells of their 26-12 defeat to the Ospreys last Friday.

“They go very hard at the rucks. An area we need to get right is our attack ruck. Scarlets turned us over on a few occasions last week. That’s a big focus area for us at the moment,” Cullen acknowledged.

“They hung in well, they’re a dogged team. Lot of pace as well, but they’re aggressive around the ruck area. They caused Ospreys a lot of problems. We’ve lots of variables to deal with this time of year that the Kings don’t have to deal with. We’ve tried to prepare accordingly.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Fergie time again, Porter pounces and more talking points as Ireland name side to face Wales

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daire Walsh
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I'm one of the greatest minds in football and I'm being wasted because of a lack of experience'
'I'm one of the greatest minds in football and I'm being wasted because of a lack of experience'
'There were doubts' - Rio Ferdinand admits Man Utd team-mates' uncertainty over David de Gea
'They told me he was 100%' - Mourinho questions medical staff after Herrera injury
FOOTBALL
Arsenal fall to humiliating home defeat but progress in Europa League
Arsenal fall to humiliating home defeat but progress in Europa League
Celtic crash out of Europe as birthday boy Ivanovic sparks second-leg turnaround
Keane defends Pogba as former United captain demands more from Lukaku and Sanchez
LEINSTER
'When a guy comes out of the Academy for his first game, heâs got to get to 50 caps somehow'
'When a guy comes out of the Academy for his first game, he’s got to get to 50 caps somehow'
Ringrose returns for Leinster as Frawley set for first start against the Kings
'I kind of feel blessed that I got the opportunity to see what the real working world is like'
MANCHESTER UNITED
The best goalkeeper in the world and more Champions League talking points
The best goalkeeper in the world and more Champions League talking points
De Gea brilliance helps Man United escape Sevilla with a draw
As it happened: Sevilla v Manchester United, Champions League
SIX NATIONS
'A big thing is putting things in perspective and it's something I do every minute'
'A big thing is putting things in perspective and it's something I do every minute'
Fergie time again, Porter pounces and more talking points as Ireland name side to face Wales
'I've been talking to Chris for three or four years, he's been a long-term project'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie