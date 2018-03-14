The Camp Nou hosts tonight’s second leg with the 2017 Premier League winners.
Barca make one change from the side that saw off Malaga last weekend, with Andres Iniesta coming in for Paulinho. That means young Frenchman Ousmane Dembele keeps his place on the right side of midfield.
Chelsea call up Antonio Rudiger and Victor Moses for Gary Cahill and Davide Zappacosta. Olivier Giroud starts up front with Eden Hazard and Willian tasked with providing support.
Chelsea: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso, Hazard, Willian, Giroud.
Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba, Dembele, Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta, Messi, Suarez.
JUST ONE PLACE in Friday’s Champions League quarter-final draw is still up for grabs, and two heavyweights of European football are about to battle it out.
Having drawn 1-1 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg, it’s over to the Camp Nou for the return tie.
Kick-off is 35 minutes away and we’ll have the teams for you in a tick.
