8 mins ago

Barca make one change from the side that saw off Malaga last weekend, with Andres Iniesta coming in for Paulinho. That means young Frenchman Ousmane Dembele keeps his place on the right side of midfield.

Chelsea call up Antonio Rudiger and Victor Moses for Gary Cahill and Davide Zappacosta. Olivier Giroud starts up front with Eden Hazard and Willian tasked with providing support.

Chelsea: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso, Hazard, Willian, Giroud.