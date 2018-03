Latest Ireland call-up scores nice goal for Sheffield United to boost international hopes

Stevens has been in great form this season. Source: Getty Images

IT’S BEEN A good week for Enda Stevens.

Last Thursday, the full-back received his first call-up to the Ireland senior squad — named on the provisional list for this month’s friendly with Turkey.

At 27, the Dubliner has taken the long road to receive international recognition. After impressing for Shamrock Rovers during their maiden Uefa Cup campaign, he earned a move to Aston Villa in 2011.

Having made his Premier League debut the following season, Stevens was then sent on a number of loan spells before joining Portsmouth in 2015. He proved a key player for Paul Cook’s side as they lifted the League Two title last season, and earned a switch to the Blades last summer.

This term, Stevens has been excellent at left wing-back in a 3-5-2, making 36 appearances in the Championship so far.

And he bagged his first goal for the club in a 2-0 win over Burton Albion last night — opening the scoring by latching onto the end of a George Baldock cross on 29 minutes.