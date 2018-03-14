  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 14 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Latest Ireland call-up scores nice goal for Sheffield United to boost international hopes

Dubliner Enda Stevens was on target in a 2-0 win over Burton Albion at Bramall Lane.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 14 Mar 2018, 3:53 PM
1 hour ago 1,634 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3903548

Leicester City v Sheffield United - The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round Stevens has been in great form this season. Source: Getty Images

ITâ€™S BEEN A good week for Enda Stevens.

Last Thursday, the full-back received his first call-up to the Ireland senior squad â€” named on the provisional list for this monthâ€™s friendly with Turkey.

At 27, the Dubliner has taken the long road to receive international recognition. After impressing for Shamrock Rovers during their maiden Uefa Cup campaign, he earned a move to Aston Villa in 2011.

Having made his Premier League debut the following season, Stevens was then sent on a number of loan spells before joining Portsmouth in 2015. He proved a key player for Paul Cookâ€™s side as they lifted the League Two title last season, and earned a switch to the Blades last summer.

This term, Stevens has been excellent at left wing-back in a 3-5-2, making 36 appearances in the Championship so far.

And he bagged his first goal for the club in a 2-0 win over Burton Albion last night â€” opening the scoring by latching onto the end of a George Baldock cross on 29 minutes.

Source: SheffieldUTube/YouTube

Watch: Ireland U21 international beats John Terry to the ball to head QPR in front

â€˜I could see an upsetâ€™ â€“ Ex-League of Ireland boss on the brink of Wembley trip with giant-killing Wigan

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'We were trying to get him to sing 'Joxer Goes To Twickenham' but he couldnâ€™t pull it off!'
'We were trying to get him to sing 'Joxer Goes To Twickenham' but he couldnâ€™t pull it off!'
'They have old heads on their shoulders': No fear of Ireland's new breed being overawed in Twickenham
Confidence in Ireland squad kept in check by Schmidt's 'motivational fear'
CHELTENHAM 2018
Ruby Walsh taken to hospital with suspected broken leg
Ruby Walsh taken to hospital with suspected broken leg
Five Irish winners as favourites dominate again on day two at Cheltenham
LIVE: Day 2 of Cheltenham 2018
FOOTBALL
'Terrible' and 'shocking' Man Utd slated by Ferdinand after Champions League exit
'Terrible' and 'shocking' Man Utd slated by Ferdinand after Champions League exit
Neymar has a PSG future, says father
PAOK president sorry but attacks 'totally ill establishment' after gun debacle
IRELAND
Photos: These are the top 10 most filmed locations in Ireland
Photos: These are the top 10 most filmed locations in Ireland
Leo says Trump is right about one thing - Europe needs to stop relying on the US for its defence
CJ Stander: 'I felt inside I wanted to flip the table and dance on it'
PREMIER LEAGUE
A stadium no one wanted, owners without a clue: West Ham trouble was inevitable
A stadium no one wanted, owners without a clue: West Ham trouble was inevitable
'No excuses' as Matic looks to move on from Sevilla defeat
Spurs apologise for sexist survey question
SIX NATIONS
Saturday's assistant referee van der Westhuizen involved in England training
Saturday's assistant referee van der Westhuizen involved in England training
'I would have talked to Paul and those kind of guys about what a leader should be'
O'Mahony misses training but Ireland say he 'will be fit and ready'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie