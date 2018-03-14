Latest Ireland call-up scores nice goal for Sheffield United to boost international hopes

Stevens has been in great form this season. Source: Getty Images

ITâ€™S BEEN A good week for Enda Stevens.

Last Thursday, the full-back received his first call-up to the Ireland senior squad â€” named on the provisional list for this monthâ€™s friendly with Turkey.

At 27, the Dubliner has taken the long road to receive international recognition. After impressing for Shamrock Rovers during their maiden Uefa Cup campaign, he earned a move to Aston Villa in 2011.

Having made his Premier League debut the following season, Stevens was then sent on a number of loan spells before joining Portsmouth in 2015. He proved a key player for Paul Cookâ€™s side as they lifted the League Two title last season, and earned a switch to the Blades last summer.

This term, Stevens has been excellent at left wing-back in a 3-5-2, making 36 appearances in the Championship so far.

And he bagged his first goal for the club in a 2-0 win over Burton Albion last night â€” opening the scoring by latching onto the end of a George Baldock cross on 29 minutes.