Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 14 March, 2018
Watch: Ireland U21 international beats John Terry to the ball to head QPR in front

Ryan Manning scored his first goal of the season in the Championship last night.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 14 Mar 2018, 2:59 PM
IRELAND U21 INTERNATIONAL Ryan Manning scored his first goal of the season, as QPR beat Aston Villa 3-1 in the Championship last night.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who joined the club from Galway United in 2015, beat Chelsea and England legend John Terry to the ball to head his side in front on 12 minutes.

Manning broke into the QPR side midway through last season, but has often found it hard to earn a place in the clubâ€™s starting XI in the 2017-18 campaign.

The Galway native has been involved in 11 of his sideâ€™s 37 Championship matches, while last night was just his fourth league start of the season.

The result leaves QPR 15th in the Championship, while Aston Villa are battling for promotion in third.

