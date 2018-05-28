LIVE: France v Ireland, international friendly

France take on Ireland, with Martin O’Neill giving a number of youngsters the chance to impress.
Ireland are being forced to work extremely hard off the ball, with France increasing the tempo in recent minutes.
Even attacking players like Long and Walters have been doing defensive work deep in their own half.
McClean wins the ball off Tolisso, but his cross is straight into the arms of Mandanda.
Moments later, Mendy shoots from distance and Doyle is forced to parry the ball away to safety.
Fekir — who has been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea of late — curls a free kick just wide.
It’s not been pretty viewing from an Irish perspective so far, but then that’s hardly unexpected.
McClean gets booked for a rash challenge on Matuidi on the edge of the box.
This is a decent chance now for France.
Just under 20 minutes in and at times, it feels like an attack-v-defence training session.
Though the personnel may be different, the Ireland performance thus far leaves a distinct feeling of deja vu.
Derrick Williams bursts forward with great enthusiasm.
However, the Blackburn man’s delivery is poor, as his attempted cross sails over the goal and out of play.
Ireland try to play out from the back. Doyle passes to Coleman, but the Everton full back is immediately closed down.
He then passes it to Duffy, who lumps it forward aimlessly.
Moments later, there are claims of handball in the box against Kevin Long, but it looked more like ball-to-hand based on the replay.
As expected, France are dominating possession and doing pretty much all of the attacking early on.
Ireland are working hard and are happy to sit back and invite the French on.
Chance for France early on.
McClean is dispossessed in midfield by Sidibé, who plays it to Mbappe, and the young PSG attacker curls a shot just wide from the edge of the area.
Ireland are playing their customary 4-5-1 formation.
Shane Long is the lone frontman, with Jon Walters on the right-hand side.
We’re under way…
Good on you Tony. Come rain or shine the show goes on. #ProfessionalAtWork #COYBIG #ChairGate #FRAIRL pic.twitter.com/c5qBemFQte— Sportsfile (@sportsfile) May 28, 2018
An interesting line from Martin O’Neill speaking to Tony O’Donoghue. He says Declan Rice has “yet to decide what his best position is,” and adds his club will “probably make that decision for him”.
In other news, the kick-off will be delayed until 20.08, owing to planned tributes to France legend Henri Michel, who died last month at the age of 70.
Confirmation of tonight’s teams…
BREAKING: Derrick Williams makes his international debut as Martin O'Neill names his starting team to face France.. #COYBIG #FRAIRL pic.twitter.com/muvtG5EDDz— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) May 28, 2018
Subs: O'Malley (GK), Supple (GK), Doherty, Judge, Cunningham, Egan, Lenihan, Horgan, Meyler, Stevens, Arter, Burke, S. Williams. #COYBIG #FRAIRL— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) May 28, 2018
France 🇫🇷 team to face Ireland 🇮🇪: Mandanda (GK), Mendy, Rami, Sidibe, Umtiti, Matuidi (C), Nzonzi, Tolisso, Fekir, Giroud, Mbappe. #FRAIRL #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/eMb2m0k42v— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) May 28, 2018
Hello, and welcome to this evening’s liveblog.
