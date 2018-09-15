This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 15 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool maintain 100% record and outline title credentials with win over Spurs

Goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino either side of half-time saw the Reds prevail.

By AFP Saturday 15 Sep 2018, 2:22 PM
47 minutes ago 6,711 Views 22 Comments
http://the42.ie/4237731
Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game.
Image: Adam Davy
Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game.
Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game.
Image: Adam Davy

LIVERPOOL EXTENDED THEIR perfect start to the season as goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino ensured the Premier League leaders punished woeful Tottenham with a 2-1 win on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side avenged last season’s 4-1 thrashing at Tottenham with a large helping hand from their error-prone hosts.

Wijnaldum opened the scoring late in the first half at Wembley after a mistake from Tottenham goalkeeper Michel Vorm.

Firmino wrapped up Liverpool’s fifth successive win soon after the interval when the Brazil forward tapped in after more sloppy defending and another Vorm misjudgement.

Erik Lamela got one back for Tottenham in stoppage-time, but it was too late to rescue an undeserved draw.

This mature display was a real statement of intent by Liverpool, who have made their best start since 1990-91 as they chase a first English title since 1989-90.

Not for the first time this season, the Reds triumphed through hard work, a superbly drilled defence and opportunistic finishing rather than replicating the kind of swaggering play that took them to the Champions League final last season.

But Klopp, a winner at Wembley for the first time, won’t be complaining after securing a rare away victory at one of their top six rivals, proving they are likely to be the biggest threat to champions Manchester City.

For Tottenham, this was a dispiriting second successive defeat that served as a major blow to their own title ambitions.

Mauricio Pochettino had accused Tottenham of treating their 2-1 loss at Watford like a “testimonial”.

Challenging his players to show a killer instinct, Pochettino was expecting a fired-up response.

But instead Tottenham almost fell behind after less than 60 seconds. 

When James Milner swung a cross into the Tottenham penalty area, Firmino and Sadio Mane were both allowed to make unchecked runs by Pochettino’s sleepy defence.

Firmino, in an onside position, cleverly flicked his shot across Vorm and towards the far corner, only for Mane to be ruled offside as he tried to get the last touch.

Tottenham’s lethargy wasn’t restricted to their defenders and England midfielder Eric Dier was fortunate to get away with a terrible backpass that gifted a chance to Mohamed Salah.

Salah sprinted through on goal, but he delayed too long, allowing Jan Vertonghen to pressure him into a shot that was too close to Vorm. 

- Good fortune -

It was the kind of gilt-edged opportunity Salah would have buried during his record-breaking 44-goal campaign last season.

But Tottenham were careless from start to finish and they paid the price in the 39th minute.

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League - Wembley Stadium Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela shows his dejection after the final whistle. Source: EMPICS Sport

Christian Eriksen’s wayward header gave away a corner and from Milner’s set-piece, Vorm, deputising for the injured Hugo Lloris, made a hash of his attempt to punch clear.

Dier tried to avert the danger, but his weak header only went as far as Wijnaldum and the Dutch midfielder nodded back towards goal, where Vorm got his angles all wrong, allowing the ball to cross the line before he could palm it away.

Liverpool briefly switched off when Lucas Moura almost conjured an equaliser with a low shot that cannoned off a post.

But as well as admonishing his players for their Watford loss, Pochettino was forced to defend Harry Kane this week amid mounting concern about the England striker’s fatigued displays.

Once again, Kane was a peripheral figure and, with Dele Alli missing through injury, Tottenham were toothless.

Liverpool scented blood and doubled their lead in the 54th minute as Tottenham fell apart at the back.

Mane made a good run that caught Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier out of position before sending over a low cross that Vertonghen diverted against his own post.

Vorm, wrong-footed by Vertonghen’s intervention, was prone on the turf as the ball rolled through his out-stretched arms to Firmino, who couldn’t miss from on the goal-line.

Lamela lashed home in the final moments, putting a flattering gloss on a scoreline that didn’t reflect Liverpool’s dominance.

© – AFP, 2018 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    Arsenal boss Emery on Ozil: 'He can improve, he can do more'
    Silva expects to leave Man City in 2020 and picks boyhood club as ideal next move
    LIVERPOOL
    Liverpool maintain 100% record and outline title credentials with win over Spurs
    Liverpool maintain 100% record and outline title credentials with win over Spurs
    As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool, Premier League
    PSG prepare for crunch Liverpool clash with Parc stroll
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mourinho 'in the dark' over Raiola's plans for Pogba
    Mourinho 'in the dark' over Raiola's plans for Pogba
    Maurizio Sarri opens the door for John Terry's Chelsea return
    Why do managers care what pundits think?
    BOXING
    Carl Frampton v Josh Warrington world title fight confirmed for 22 December
    Carl Frampton v Josh Warrington world title fight confirmed for 22 December
    Golden Boy president: Vegas win will make Spike the no.1 middleweight contender in the world
    'I loved drinking': Spike a better fighter and father after winning battle with booze

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie