Olympian Lizzie Lee storms to victory as 30,000 fill the capital for Women's Mini Marathon

Runners, joggers and walkers of all abilities enjoy the Bank Holiday sunshine in the largest all-female event of its kind in the world.

By Ryan Bailey Sunday 3 Jun 2018, 5:12 PM
RIO OLYMPIAN LIZZIE Lee stormed to victory at the 2018 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon in Dublin this afternoon, with the Cork athlete crossing the line in a time of 34.18 ahead of Laura Shaughnessy and Siobhan O’Doherty.

Lizzie Lee wins the 2018 VHI Women's Mini-Marathon in 34:18 Lizzie Lee celebrates her victory. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Lee, who was recently named in the Irish women’s marathon team for August’s European Championships in Berlin, produced a strong performance in warm conditions in the capital, with over 30,000 women turning out to complete the 10km course.

Shaughnessy from Dundrum South Dublin AC was second across the finish line in 34.30, and Borrisokane AC’s O’Doherty from secured third place in 34.55.

Sinead Kane from Cork won the visually impaired category in a time of 47.54.

With the event taking place on the June Bank Holiday Sunday for the first time in 18 years, switching from its traditional Monday slot, over 30,000 runners, joggers and walkers of all abilities took part in glorious sunshine, making the Women’s Mini Marathon the largest all-female event of its kind in the world.

Kathy Endersen, CEO of the Women’s Mini Marathon, said: “Congratulations to the many thousands of women who took part today.

mini Thousands of runners, walkers, spectators and volunteers turned out for this afternoon's Mini Marathon. Source: Sportsfile

“We feel very proud to have so many women taking to the streets of Dublin for the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon, each with their own reasons for taking part, whether it’s raising funds for great charitable causes, or to achieve their personal fitness goals.

“Well done to our winner today Lizzie Lee, and runners up Laura Shaughnessy and Siobhan O’Doherty. We would also like to thank our sponsors who help to make this event happen, as well as the community groups and charities who continue to support the event every year.”

