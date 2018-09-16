This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Think of the humour that man brought' - Louth line out in All-Ireland final after untimely passing of manager

The Louth ladies manager, Micheál McKeown sadly passed away earlier this year.

By Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh Sunday 16 Sep 2018, 6:17 PM
1 hour ago 1,148 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4238977

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

“IF HE STOOD right here now, the words that he would say are ‘go out and do your very best.’”

The Louth ladies football team were dealt a tough blow earlier this year with the untimely passing of their manager Micheál McKeown.

Despite the tragic year that they had, they made it to Croke Park for All-Ireland final day, one of the goals that McKeown had dreamed of fulfilling.

Although the win wasn’t theirs on the day, they battled with Limerick until the very end of the match and matched the resilience that they have shown throughout the year. 

