'Think of the humour that man brought' - Louth line out in All-Ireland final after untimely passing of manager

“IF HE STOOD right here now, the words that he would say are ‘go out and do your very best.’”

The Louth ladies football team were dealt a tough blow earlier this year with the untimely passing of their manager Micheál McKeown.

Despite the tragic year that they had, they made it to Croke Park for All-Ireland final day, one of the goals that McKeown had dreamed of fulfilling.

Although the win wasn’t theirs on the day, they battled with Limerick until the very end of the match and matched the resilience that they have shown throughout the year.