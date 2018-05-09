  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Wednesday 9 May, 2018
Man City smash Premier League points and goals records with defeat of Brighton

Pep Guardiola’s side recorded their 31st win from 37 games this season against Chris Hughton’s Brighton.

By The42 Team Wednesday 9 May 2018, 10:02 PM
1 hour ago 3,272 Views 5 Comments
MANCHESTER CITYâ€™S INCREDIBLE season continued as Pep Guardiolaâ€™s side set a new Premier League points record with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Captained by Yaya Toure in his final home game as a City player, the champions made light work of Chirs Hughtonâ€™s side to move onto an unprecedented 97 points with their 31st league win of the season, surpassing Chelseaâ€™s record from 2016-17.

Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League Bernardo Silva celebrates giving Manchester City the lead on Wednesday night. Source: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

It was not all plain sailing for City â€“ Daniloâ€™s 16th minute opener, superbly crafted by the exceptional Leroy Sane, was cancelled out by Leonardo Ulloa following Claudio Bravoâ€™s error.

Bernardo Silvaâ€™s effort shortly after the half hour restored Cityâ€™s lead, though, moving Guardiolaâ€™s side onto 104 goals in the process â€“ yet another Premier League record.

More calamitous goalkeeping from Bravo threatened to set City back again early in the second half, but Fernandinhoâ€™s strike 18 minutes from time made sure of the win.

That set up the perfect chance to give Toure a fitting send-off â€“ the veteran making way to a standing ovation as City moved one win away from claiming 100 points.

