Man City smash Premier League points and goals records with defeat of Brighton

MANCHESTER CITYâ€™S INCREDIBLE season continued as Pep Guardiolaâ€™s side set a new Premier League points record with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Captained by Yaya Toure in his final home game as a City player, the champions made light work of Chirs Hughtonâ€™s side to move onto an unprecedented 97 points with their 31st league win of the season, surpassing Chelseaâ€™s record from 2016-17.

Bernardo Silva celebrates giving Manchester City the lead on Wednesday night. Source: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

It was not all plain sailing for City â€“ Daniloâ€™s 16th minute opener, superbly crafted by the exceptional Leroy Sane, was cancelled out by Leonardo Ulloa following Claudio Bravoâ€™s error.

Bernardo Silvaâ€™s effort shortly after the half hour restored Cityâ€™s lead, though, moving Guardiolaâ€™s side onto 104 goals in the process â€“ yet another Premier League record.

More calamitous goalkeeping from Bravo threatened to set City back again early in the second half, but Fernandinhoâ€™s strike 18 minutes from time made sure of the win.

That set up the perfect chance to give Toure a fitting send-off â€“ the veteran making way to a standing ovation as City moved one win away from claiming 100 points.

